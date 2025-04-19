The Modern Job Seeker’s Toolkit: How to Get That Job

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the spring semester coming to an end, graduation is creepily approaching. As someone graduating this spring, I don’t think I’ve fully even fathomed the idea of my entire life changing in less than a month, but it’s happening.

One of the biggest changes for us graduates is the transition into the job search. Considering how complicated the job market has become, it’s a tricky playing field to navigate, to say the least. I started off saying I was going to take things easy and make a note to apply to at least five jobs a week at the beginning of the semester. However, with dates approaching so quickly and being chronically on LinkedIn, consuming the achievements of everyone else’s new job announcements, I began to spiral a little bit. This caused me to sporadically apply for jobs just for the sake of having something.

Recently, I was interviewed for two positions that, after a short analysis, I suspect to be pyramid schemes. Feeling pretty fooled by this, I decided that I needed to be more intentional with my job applications and not apply out of fear of anxiety. For my other soon-to-be graduates who find themselves in the same boat, I’m going to be breaking down the best ways to navigate the job market since nothing is better than succeeding together.

UPDATE YOUR LINKEDIN PROFILE I know many of us don’t like bringing attention to ourselves and being flashy with our achievements, but if there’s one place where that slides, it’s LinkedIn. I’ve heard a lot of my friends feel weird about posting about themselves, and that’s okay! LinkedIn also has a dark side that can feel intimidating and competitive. However, I’ve learned over time that, amongst the darkness, you can be a light. Instead of posting my achievements, certificates, and portfolios, I post about everything that I love and can kickstart a conversation on. Topics like current news, learning curves, and attending special events are all amazing things to showcase on your profile to break down the intimidation factor while still being your true, authentic self. So, talk about your passions, and geek out all you want! Of course, it’s always a good idea to keep your resume and portfolios up to date and visible on your profile. Additionally, make sure you’re keeping up with updating your experience, bio, and skills, too. More importantly, having an enthusiastic personality instead of being a corporate robot is something recruiters are looking for all the time, so don’t be embarrassed or shy to post about the things you want to post about. SEARCHING FOR JOBS ONLINE BEYOND LINKEDIN Many jobs are posted on LinkedIn, which makes the platform oversaturated. LinkedIn’s job market has become so flooded that it’s not uncommon to stumble across faulty job opportunities and strangers messaging you looking for work. While some of them look convincing, many are too good to be true and are often illegitimate or scams. I heard many cases of this on TikTok last year, around the graduation time, when innocent candidates were tricked into a job on LinkedIn. On that note, Easy-apply on LinkedIn is not a great way to get recruiters to actually look at your resume, and will increase the chances of something like this happening. Instead, many professional organizations have certified job boards and hidden job markets, so tapping into professional associations in your area is key. Applying directly through company websites is usually the most reliable way to make sure you’re applying to a legitimate job. I would gather a list of companies you would absolutely love working for, and check their job posting on their company career page, and maybe even check every couple of days, since new jobs go up all the time. In these cases, the early bird gets the worm, so the faster you apply as soon as a posting opens up, the better. SMART ONLINE SEARCH STRATEGIES When it comes to applying for positions, the most important thing you can do is read the description of any role you’re interested in. You can even compile your own list of what you would like your ideal roles and responsibilities to be and see how closely they match those you’re looking at. Reading job descriptions is critical for any job seeker to gauge how comfortable they would be in the role. It can also give you insight into what points you would want to hit on about yourself in the case that a certain application leads to an interview. I would also save or screenshot job postings you see and can’t apply to in the moment, so you can come back to them later. With that in mind, it’s also common for your screen to get crowded with positions and listings you may not be interested in. Because of this, it may be helpful to use advanced search filters to easily sort through job listings that are perfectly catered to you. You can even set alerts that will notify you via email when a position opens on platforms like Indeed, Glassdoor, and company websites. NETWORKING WILL GET YOU ANYWHERE AND EVERYWHERE Network, network, network. No matter what industry you are in, relationship building and having those soft skills are essential to landing that job post-grad. That’s why I like to emphasize so much on professional organizations and associations, since these exist for almost every industry. Through LinkedIn, you can find people who are working in positions you applied for or would be interested in and ask them for a coffee and chat! Online, be sure to engage with organic content that interests you to build those online connections. And, of course, send out those connection requests! Offline, maintaining these relationships is pivotal because it’s great to be able to attend conferences, industry events, and leverage your existing network. Maybe your dad knows a guy who knows a guy, or your next-door neighbor works at your dream tech company. Never underestimate the power of interpersonal relationships and putting yourself out there.

To sum it all up, these are some tips and tricks that can help make the job searching process a little easier and avoid the bumps in the road that I faced. Remember not to be obsessive or beat yourself up if you don’t secure a job right after graduation. Rejections are normal, and sometimes, 10 doors close before one opens. Timing will more often than not work out in your favor, and I wish you all the best in your job search!