The Midterm Elections Are This Year: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

It’s officially 2026, meaning we are heading into this year’s midterm elections. For some young voters, the process and purpose of midterm elections might not be completely understood, leading many to overlook their significance. The truth is, midterm elections are much more than just a measure of how the sitting president is doing.

During the midterm elections, all members of the House of Representatives are up for re-election; collectively, they make up half of Congress. The other half is the Senate, and one-third of its members are also up for re-election. Each state has two senators, while the number of representatives varies based on state population. If you want to express your views, this is the time to go out and let your voice be heard.

Here are the steps you need to take in order to navigate the midterms in the best way possible this year.

Register to Vote The voter registration deadline for Florida’s 2026 primaries is July 20. This deadline is important because primary elections determine which candidate will appear on the ballot in November. You can register to vote in a variety of ways, but the easiest is online through the Register to Vote website. Be sure to have your Social Security number information, as well as a valid Florida driver’s license or state ID. Something to keep in mind is that Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters registered with a political party can participate in that party’s primary. If you are registered under no party affiliation, you are not eligible to vote in the primaries. However, the process of changing your party registration is simple and can be done through the Register to Vote website. Figure Out Voting Dates and Poll Locations The primaries are held on different dates depending on the state, so it’s crucial to look up information on dates and polling locations ahead of time. Florida’s primary election will be held on Aug. 18, 2026, while the midterm elections will be held nationwide on Election Day, Nov. 3rd, 2026. If you choose to vote in person, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot. Your assigned polling location is determined by the address listed on your voter registration. Florida residents can use the Voter Precinct Lookup to find their designated polling locations. Research the Candidates For any election, it’s important to research the candidates on the ballot ahead of time. Understanding their positions will serve as a voting guide and will ensure you vote for what you truly want for the community. To see current members of the House, you can visit House.gov, and for current senators, you can check the U.S. Senate website. Once you have the candidates’ names, you can look them up on Vote Smart – Facts For All, which provides information on the candidates, including their positions on various political issues and ratings. This site is a valuable resource not only for members of Congress but for all active politicians, making it a useful tool for future elections as well.

Once you’ve checked everything off your list, you’ll be ready to vote thoughtfully and make your voice count. Now more than ever, it is important to get out and vote. You cannot demand change without taking initiative and truly working towards it, and this election will define the next two years of this administration. Whoever is in control of the legislature can either facilitate or halt what the executive agenda would like to move forward with. Knowledge is power, so don’t hold back this year—take part in shaping the future, especially since not everyone has the privilege to do so.