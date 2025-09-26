‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Wins Emmy After The Show’s Viral Cancellation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“The Late Night with Stephen Colbert” is a popular late-night talk show that first premiered in 2015. Throughout its time on air, the show has become known for its comedy and satirical political commentary, and is also the highest-rated American late-night talk show. It often interviews guests to discuss topics relevant to the current climate, whether political or social.

On Thursday, July 17, Colbert opened his show by announcing CBS would be ending “The Late Night with Stephen Colbert” in May 2026, coinciding with the end of his contract. Colbert made it clear that CBS was not replacing him, but rather canceling the entire show for “financial reasons.” While the network insisted the decision was not personal, the announcement came just after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a $16 million lawsuit with President Donald Trump, who said he was glad to see Colbert leaving.

Many fans of the show, as well as other late-night hosts, have since commented on the show’s cancellation, seeming skeptical that finances were the only reason for the decision. Just three days before the show was cancelled, Colbert joked about the lawsuit settlement, stating, “While I was on vacation, my parent corporation, Paramount, paid Donald Trump a $16 million settlement. I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company, but just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

In the same clip, Colbert referred to the settlement as a “big fat bribe,” likely because the settlement came during the eight-billion-dollar merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media. Many viewed the $16 million as a step to appease the sitting president and finalize their deal. In addition to the money, Trump has expressed his distaste for the show, as Colbert often criticizes and makes jokes about him.

During the 2025 Emmy Awards, “The Late Night with Stephen Colbert” won an Emmy for Best Talk Series. The show received a standing ovation inside the Los Angeles theater, with the crowd chanting Colbert’s name.

This win was a poignant reminder that even if CBS moves on, Colbert is and will always be one of the most beloved figures in late-night television. During his acceptance speech, Colbert thanked the network for the privilege of being a part of the late-night tradition. He also thanked the late Amy Cole, his long-time personal and show executive assistant. In closing, he delivered a heartfelt message stating, “I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!” This, again, sent the crowd erupting into thunderous applause in one of the evening’s most emotional moments.

It seems we could all take a page from Colbert’s book. In the middle of heart-wrenching violence and the colossal division present in this country, Colbert gave a speech about love — the idea he built his talk show on and continues to demonstrate. Despite his own show’s cancellation, he still managed to take the stage and inspire a room of hundreds, while remaining thankful for the opportunities he has been given. Colbert won’t just go down in history as a talk show legend because he was talented; he will go down as a legend because he uplifted those around him and fought for love, even when the world didn’t give him that same love back.