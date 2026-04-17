The King of Pop Returns: The Michael Jackson Biopic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new biopic titled Michael is coming to theaters, bringing the life and legacy of Michael Jackson back into the spotlight. Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to play him.

Initially, the movie was set to hit theaters in April of 2025, but was mostly scrapped. Nearly a year later, Lionsgate finally released the official trailer on Feb. 2. According to Deadline, the movie was to be released in two parts due to its duration. After extensive cuts, it is being released in one part nationwide on April 24.

Produced by Graham King—best known for Bohemian Rhapsody—and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film aims to deliver an intimate portrayal of Jackson’s rise to fame. His career started with a family band called The Jackson 5, alongside Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar’s father. The film’s trailer highlights Jackson’s desire to break away from the band and establish himself as a solo artist. One scene features his father, Joe Jackson, emphasizing the family’s brand, saying, “That’s our Coca-Cola.”

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For Jaafar, stepping into the role was especially emotional. In an interview with People, he states that taking on the role of Michael was a year-long secret from his family. He continues to say that his mother, Alejandra Oaziaza, walked onto set one day and “wasn’t aware of what to expect.” “When my mom saw it on-screen, it blew her away. It was hard for her to connect it to me, so it was very emotional for her,” Jackson added.

In an interview on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon introduced Jackson to the audience, mentioning both the undertaking of playing such a famous icon and the personal familial ties. Fallon pulled out a picture of Michael when he filmed “Thriller,” comparing it to a snapshot from the movie when Jaafar reenacted the music video, and the resemblance is jaw-dropping.

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Fans are raving, sitting at the edge of their seats for this biopic to drop. One fan left a hefty, optimistic reaction: “Throughout the entire trailer, I didn’t react at all; I just enjoyed it (as much as the awe that enveloped me allowed). It was magical. My mouth was agape, and I barely blinked. When it ended, tears welled up in my eyes. Seeing my favorite artist and ultimate idol on the big screen and being able to experience even a little of the madness it caused for the world is priceless.”

Critics, on the other hand, are looking past the trailer scenes. Reddit has been filled with comments like “noticeable CGI” from user Materencio. A thread conversation full of critics saying the “movie isn’t going to be as big as people are making it out to be.” Users in the thread even bring up controversial topics, such as Michael’s responsibility as a father and the Neverland scandals involving minors. Due to these threads and comments, users are assuming that Jaafar was purposely cast so that his role and the movie would serve as a way to “clean up Michael’s character.”

Michael won’t be just a movie about the pop star’s success, but also about the moments outside his music-making. We will see a lot of resemblance thanks to Jaafar recreating a legacy. So what will my plans be on April 24? The movies and a bucket of popcorn.