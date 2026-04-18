‘The Kevin Langue Show’: YouTube’s Best for Comedy and Games

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every Saturday afternoon, I’m sitting center on my couch, eyes glued to the TV screen, tuning in to the latest episode of The Kevin Langue Show. At the same time, my roommate in the next room can’t help but laugh at the show and at me. The Kevin Langue Show is easily becoming my go-to comfort show, and it’s the perfect way to unwind after a busy week of school.

Streaming on YouTube, The Kevin Langue Show features a series of guessing games where Kevin Langue, or as fans of the show know him, “the world’s best guesser,” teams up with his comedian friends to uncover the truth among a lineup of strangers. Alongside his co-hosts, Aaron Branch, Herman Wrice, and Denny Love, they work together to make sense of these strangers’ stories before the time runs out, all while his “world’s best guesser” title hangs in the balance. With its interesting prompts and special guests, The Kevin Langue Show offers a unique, unpredictable spin on game shows, where the only things certain are laughter and a good time.

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I originally came across The Kevin Langue Show last year, during my first year of college, where I was going through a lot of difficulties navigating this new period of my life. Leaving my hometown and being away from my loved ones was definitely an experience that took some time to get used to. But being able to watch The Kevin Langue Show always gave me something to look forward to when I was unsure and adjusting to this change. At the time, this was also a series my sister was watching, which gave us a way to connect and bond despite the distance. After watching my first episode, it instantly became one of my favorite YouTube series. Now, it’s home to some of my most memorable comedic moments in media. This show never fails to keep me entertained and anticipating the next episode.

In addition to the first channel, Langue has a second channel where he goes head-to-head with his co-hosts in trivia and board games, testing their knowledge and competing for the first-place prize or golden ticket. The second channel gives the viewers a closer look at the friendships between Langue and his co-hosts through inside jokes, stories, and shared memories. The producer, Zane Helberg, also joins in these games, but he’s well known by the fans for crashing out when he starts to lose. You know the crash-out is coming when he’s getting ready to flip the table.

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Outside of The Kevin Langue Show, the panelists are active comedians and actors. Love can be seen in his most recent role as Kevin Jackson in Mayor of Kingstown, where he stars with Jeremy Renner. Wrice is currently traveling for shows for his Just Herm Tour, which marks his first solo headlining tour. Lastly, Branch is also performing for his 2026 The Forehead Tour, where he just celebrated selling out four shows in Nashville, Tennessee. Langue’s co-hosts are nothing short of talented, and there’s growing support for their projects as they continue to reach new heights.

As we get closer to the end of the semester and upcoming final exams, you can probably find me watching The Kevin Langue Show to de-stress. If you’re looking for a new YouTube series that provides comedic relief in these intense times with school, I definitely recommend watching The Kevin Langue Show.