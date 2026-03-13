The Iran Strike: A Turning Point or the Start of a Wider War?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This piece was written on March 5. Given the rapidly changing nature of this situation, we encourage readers to seek out the latest news for the most current updates.

On the morning of Feb. 28, news broke that the United States and Israel had launched an attack against Iran. Bombs were reportedly dropped across the country. During the first round of strikes, Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. President Donald Trump released a video addressing the situation, claiming that Iran had been planning to develop missiles capable of reaching the United States.

In the eight-minute video, Trump discussed what he described as the extremist Islamic regime that has governed Iran for decades. He argued that the regime poses a danger not only to its own citizens but also to the wider world. The video outlined the administration’s justification for the attack and explained why U.S. leaders believed the country faced a threat from Iran.

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Trump also stated that the strikes were a response to Iran’s continuous failure to renounce its nuclear plans. There is no clear end in sight for this war, as new developments continue to emerge with each passing day. The strikes have also raised concerns about global energy markets, as Iran is one of the world’s major oil and natural gas producers. While it is still too early to determine the full impact on oil prices, the possibility of supply disruptions has already sparked international discussion.

Since the attack, there have been supporters of the war who agree that this plan was necessary to combat the threats and hopefully end the regime that has violated the human rights of millions. Many supporters of the war believe that this operation will be the solution to years of conflict and hope that Iran will be free. Iranians all over the world have been seen celebrating as this situation brings them hope for a better future in their home country.

Critics have also come out stating that this war is illegal. Under U.S. law, the president does not have the sole authority to declare war; that power belongs to the United States Congress. Congressional approval is generally required in situations involving major military action. It can also be argued that international law was violated since the United Nations Charter prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

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Critics of the attack are standing strong behind their opinions, saying that this was a choice that was made from empty threats, which is now being paid for with the lives of innocent people. The death toll continues to rise, spanning across many different nations. One reported strike in Iran hit an all-girls school, resulting in the deaths of more than 146 schoolgirls and staff. These types of strikes have been heavily criticized by those who say that the U.S. cannot call for peace while also violating human rights in another nation.

As of right now, this situation is fairly new, and there is no clear path for what the future will look like. Whether you support or disapprove of what is going on, there is no going back now. Developments and plans have been released daily, along with new involvement from other nations. It is important to keep up with live updates and follow reliable sites to always stay in the know, especially in times like this.