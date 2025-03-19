The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most high school and college students, textbooks are closing, and plans are being made to party it up for spring break. Now that doesn’t mean everybody does a destination spring break; some students pick up extra work shifts, get caught up on school work, do something chill, or even party locally. Whatever you are doing, it’s important to prioritize your safety during this break.

THE Missing Case of Sudiksha Konanki

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, is a junior biology major at the University of Pittsburgh who lives with her family in Chantilly, Virginia. Konanki attended a spring break trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with five other female friends. They stayed at the Riu Republica Resort during their trip. According to NBC News, Konanki was last seen on March 6 at 4:15 a.m., and the investigation is nearing its second week.

Based on the security footage, we know that her friends were seen entering the beach with her and then returning 40 minutes later without her. In NBC News’ “What to know about the search for the missing Pitt student,” Loudon County Sheriff Michael Chapman told NBC Washington that Konanki stayed with others whom she had just met and who were not her friends from college.

One of the last people who had contact with Konanki said, “A wave hit them while they were on the beach and caused some kind of situation.”

It wasn’t until 12 hours since she was last seen that her friends returned from an excursion. They realized their friend was missing and reported it.

While the man Konanki was last seen with is a person of interest, he is not considered a suspect at this point.

Multiple agencies are involved with this investigation, including the Dominican Police and Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, the U.S. Embassy Liaison, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic.

The sheriff’s office filed for Interpol to issue a yellow notice to alert authorities if she’s traveled to another country.

Safety tips for spring break

In light of Konanki’s case, I wanted to share my experiences as a woman who has traveled alone abroad before. It can be scary, and I don’t recommend it. While I do not claim to be an expert, here are some tips that I’ve gotten from people who are more experienced with travel on how to navigate spring break safely.

Do your research While some areas are known for the best spring break experiences and draw many spring breakers each year, wherever you travel, you should always do your research. If it’s international, it’s preferable to have an understanding of or speak the language. This research should also include crime reports in the area, safety precautions, and social media postings by people who previously visited. This search, while excessive, can open your eyes to some of the things you should look out for and avoid. Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels The buddy system The buddy system is probably one of the most essential tips when traveling to any place for spring break. However, this doesn’t just mean surrounding yourself with a group of people; this means surrounding yourself with a group you trust. Get your group to agree on rules before the trip, like leaving together if you’re going out. You can also create code words ahead of time with your group that communicate if a situation makes you uncomfortable, if it’s time to go, or even if you overindulge — that way, everybody is on the same page. Don’t stay somewhere sketchy Whether it’s a hotel, Airbnb, or a hostel, don’t be risky about where you’re staying. Check everything! Check locks and ensure no cameras or suspicious elements are in the space. While this may seem dramatic, it’s so important. Anton Belitskiy / Unsplash Also, some hotels will offer these “amazing package deals with unbeatable prices” and an unlimited bar. This is trouble just waiting to happen. They know their audience, and they know that college students are looking for places to party for spring break. Think about it like this: You are not the only people who are seeing these low prices. People with bad intentions will see that this is the hub for all these spring breakers, and the number of people staying at these places makes hotels like these a target. Make sure you’re covered Ensuring you’re covered means a couple of things. If you are traveling anywhere unfamiliar, I’ve been told it’s preferable to carry cash instead of cards. You can also cover yourself by writing down important phone numbers. This comes in handy nationally and internationally, as you never know what could happen when you are out having a good time. Look out for yourself This is the most important tip! It could mean practicing safe drinking, knowing your limits, relaying your boundaries, hydrating, or checking in with a family member or loved one. It’s easy sometimes to forget these little things when we are busy having the time of our lives, but neglecting them is a precursor to unsafe situations. Photo by Robin Worrall from Unsplash

The LiveNOW from FOX video above reported that spring breakers were still partying 20 yards away from where snorkelers were searching for Konanki at the Riu Republica Resort.

With these tips, I hope you enjoy your spring break, but remember, “spring break forever” is only for the movies.