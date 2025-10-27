My Honest Thoughts On Disney’s New Sci-Fi Film ‘Tron: Ares’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you may be wondering what credibility I have to give a review on Tron: Ares? Well, I have watched all the Tron movies, including the original from the 80s, and the movies were a large part of my childhood, where I have many nostalgic memories of watching Tron: Legacy with my older brother.

So, when the new trailer for the new movie came out, and my brother showed me the trailer, I was dead set on watching it. Naturally, with us both being movie connoisseurs, we went to see it in theatres for an early release. Unfortunately, to say we were disappointed would be an understatement, but what exactly let us down so much about the film?

the acting

Greta Lee plays Eve Kim, the female protagonist and owner of ENCOM, and throughout the film, I found her to be incredibly monotonous, and I struggled to make a connection to her character. Despite the writer’s attempts to elicit emotional depth, particularly through references to her deceased sister and her unhappiness with her job and life, Lee’s portrayal fell flat. I’m unsure whether this was due to her own limitations as an actress or simply the result of a lackluster role. I’m curious to explore her previous work, such as Past Lives, to better assess her range.

On the other hand, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger, CEO of ENCOM’s rival company Dillinger Systems, might be the film’s only redeeming performance. Honestly, I don’t think Peters is capable of a mediocre showing with his incredible performances in other projects, such as American Horror Story, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and as Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

On the way out of the theatre, I overheard someone say, “Jared Leto is a good actor who takes bad roles,” and I couldn’t agree more. He has shown remarkable talent in films like Dallas Buyers Club, American Psycho, Requiem for a Dream, and Blade Runner 2049, but he also has some throwaways, like Morbius, Suicide Squad, Tron: Ares. Clearly, Leto has the acting chops, highlighted by his 2014 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but I can’t help but wonder who his agent is and why he keeps giving him roles that don’t showcase his abilities.

the dialogue

The dialogue was the initial and consistent downfall of this movie. Going in, the visuals looked stunning, and I couldn’t help to be excited about where this film could go. However, the first fight scene kicks off with Leto’s character, Ares, saying, “Users, we fight.” I mean, come on, you can’t say that’s not just outright terrible dialogue.

At one point, Ares tells Eve Kim that he learned everything about her while in the Grid, but he’s “still interested.” Kim blushes and looks flustered, and then the scene suddenly pivots to Ares mentioning her deceased sister, dropping the mood in a jarring and awkward way. It felt so weird and out of place that I was surprised they didn’t cut or rework that scene in post-production.

If you are sitting here thinking, “Wow, she has some strong opinions… I wonder how other people think of the film.” Then I would kindly send you to the Rotten Tomatoes site, and I also implore you to read my brother’s review. Luke summed it up best when he said:

“Tron: Ares is, at its simplest, a disappointment. It looks beautiful, has an impressive soundtrack, and delivers the usual Tron action. Beyond that, it offers almost nothing. The film is dull, uninspired, and lifeless, feeling more like a generic Disney product than anything else. The dialogue lacks spark, the plot is confusing, and the humor rarely lands. While the Tron franchise has not been known for its dialogue or plots, Ares fails to meet even that standard, leaving nothing particularly redeeming or memorable behind.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. We walked out of the theatre in silence, and that silence said more than any review ever could.

So, does Tron: Ares warrant your watch? Honestly, no. It ruins what was previously a spotless series and leaves a sour taste in your mouth. If you haven’t seen any of the previous Tron movies, please do, and if you have, give them a rewatch, but whatever you do, steer clear of this garbage fire of a movie.