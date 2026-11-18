This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine an Indo-Caribbean woman in 1970 running a business and earning steady weekly profits. Female entrepreneurship is celebrated today, but back then it was a quiet revolution against deep-seated social norms. Indo-Caribbean culture, shaped by the mid-19th to early-20th century history of Indian indentured laborers brought to the West Indies, traditionally held firm patriarchal expectations. Women were largely confined to the domestic sphere, while men were assumed to be the sole providers. Yet, navigating life in close-knit village communities demanded immense resourcefulness, and these cultural roots fostered a deep commitment to family upliftment, communal care, and preserving heritage through food and trade.

Defying rigid societal boundaries, my great-grandmother and grandmother proved that female agency could quietly reshape an entire lineage. Through sheer grit, my great-grandmother ran a village corner shop and worked as a seamstress. Simultaneously, my grandmother built a thriving local food enterprise, crafting traditional Indo-Caribbean staples like roti and pholourie. Together, they didn’t just help our family survive; they transformed domestic traditions into steady micro-enterprises long before women had access to formal banking or small-business support. By turning every yard of stitched fabric and every sold meal into savings, they funded our family’s education, using their self-made financial power to break the cycle of poverty and shape our destiny for generations.

Laying the Foundation: The Corner Shop & The Needle

Our family’s entrepreneurial legacy began with my great-grandmother. Facing tight cultural expectations and limited formal schooling, she refused to let circumstance define her. Recognizing what her village needed, she built two enterprises: a local corner shop and a seamstress business.

Her shop became a central hub for daily goods, while her sewing machine whirred constantly, turning raw fabric into tailored garments. By managing inventory, extending credit, and generating steady turnover, she built a stable financial floor for her household, quietly rewriting the rules of who could build wealth.

Anaya Hosein

Passing the Torch: Roti, Pholourie, and the Tawa

Entrepreneurship turned out to be hereditary. My grandmother inherited her mother’s sharp business instinct and channeled it into her passion for food. Every morning, her kitchen came alive with the rich aromas of home-cooked meals and regional delicacies: golden pholourie with tangy chutney and warm, hand-rolled roti cooked on her heavy iron tawa (now a 74-year-old family heirloom, see below).

Anaya Hosein



Without small-business loans or access to bank accounts, my grandmother built a thriving micro-enterprise out of her kitchen. Her weekly profits provided the steady cash flow that shielded our family from economic hardship.

Anaya Hosein

The Ultimate Return: A Scholarship and a New Future

Growing up poor, my mother’s generation faced steep odds. Back then, higher education was an unaffordable luxury for rural families. Textbook fees, transportation, and exam costs quickly pushed bright young people out of school and into manual labor.

This is where the vision of these two women bore its most incredible fruit. They saved and reinvested every bag of pholourie sold, every yard of fabric stitched, and every transaction at the corner shop into one paramount goal: education. This relentless drive and financial foresight helped my mother excel in her studies and earn a prestigious national scholarship to pursue tertiary education.

Anaya Hosein

My great-grandmother and grandmother were true pioneers operating far ahead of their time. Without formal business degrees or modern capital, they relied on sharp intuition and an unyielding work ethic to build self-sustaining enterprises. They didn’t just break stereotypes; they built the very foundation of freedom and opportunity we proudly stand on today.

