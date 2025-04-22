This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

There’s something about Sydney Jo’s viral TikTok sketch series, The Group Chat, that feels like holding up a mirror to our collective teenage and twenty-something memories. At its heart is an experience almost every girl can relate to — the friend group dynamics that emerge when one member, let’s call her Hailey, starts bringing her boyfriend, Justin, to everything. It’s a trope that feels so universal that The Group Chat has had audiences glued to their phones, awaiting every new installment with bated breath.

Hailey is the girl who, fresh from the honeymoon phase, seamlessly merges her romantic and social worlds. Suddenly, Justin begins showing up at brunches, group study sessions, and even girls’ nights. While Hailey sees this as love’s natural progression, the rest of the friend group isn’t as thrilled. Enter the archetypes we’ve all either been or known.

The Black-Dress Girls: The Vocal Critics

The “black-dress” girls don’t hold back when expressing their feelings. They are unapologetically candid about their emotions and never hesitate to voice their thoughts. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jo’s series, it showcases a tight-knit group who frequently roll their eyes at any mention of Justin. Skeptical side glances and unfiltered confrontations with Hailey about his constant attendance speak volumes. Their irritation is not just evident; it’s deeply felt and, frankly, entirely warranted. “It’s girls’ night,” they assert, voicing the shared annoyance of anyone who has ever felt a relationship intrude on their cherished friendship time. They act as protectors of tradition and sometimes stir up discussions in the group chat.

The White-Dress Girl: The Diplomatic Neutralizer

In the group, one stands out as the peacemaker — the “white-dress” girl, reminiscent of Switzerland. She offers Hailey a comforting refuge, soothing her emotions with her calming presence while engaging in the reflective discussions that arise after Hailey’s departure. The white-dress girl is the essential glue that holds the friend group together, preventing it from unraveling in turmoil. She skillfully validates the black-dress girls’ feelings, acknowledging their distress while gently steering the conversation toward resolution. With her nurturing approach, she consistently reminds everyone that they are friends who care for one another at the end of the day.

Why It’s So Relatable

What makes The Group Chat resonate so universally is how Jo captures the dynamics of a friend group with surgical precision. The frustrations of the black-dress girls, the balancing act of the white-dress girls, and the Haileys of the world’s well-meaning but oblivious integration of their boyfriends into every gathering are experiences many of us have lived through.

The genius, though, lies in the casting of names.

Hailey and Justin aren’t just placeholders — they’re cultural icons. Jo taps into a collective consciousness already wired to associate these names with emotional entanglement, loyalty struggles, and divided opinions by naming her characters after the duo entangled in the infamous Hailey, Justin, and Selena drama. It’s a stroke of brilliance that immediately sets the stage for the drama, even before a single line is spoken.

As someone who has lived this dynamic repeatedly, I know The Group Chat hits painfully close to home. I’ve always been a black-dress girl — the one who loudly questions why he has to be there, texting, “Can we have one thing for us?” in the group chat. My closest friend, on the other hand, is usually a white-dress girl. She’s the calm, collected voice of reason who reassures me, “Let’s not overthink it. It’s just this time,” while comforting Hailey during the fallout.

Jo’s portrayal of these dynamics is so accurate that it feels voyeuristic. Watching the series, I laugh and cringe as memories of past group chats flood in. I’ve sent the texts the black-dress girls do, complete with exasperated emojis and frantic capital letters. I’ve vented post-hangout about “why she can’t just have her own time with him,” I’ve rolled my eyes at my white-dress friend’s eternal patience and neutral stance, only to admit later she was right.

What makes The Group Chat so brilliant is that it doesn’t demonize anyone. I can understand Hailey’s perspective, even as a stereotypical black-dress girl. She’s caught up in the bliss of love and doesn’t want to separate her worlds. And as much as I may complain, I’ve come to appreciate my white-dress girlfriends for being the steadying force in the chaos.

Jo’s sketches reflect a universal truth about friendships. They’re messy, filled with missteps, and often require us to reconcile our feelings with our loyalty. And yet, we keep showing up for one another, even when someone brings her Justin to dinner.

Why We’re All Waiting for the Next Episode

The Group Chat isn’t just a TikTok series; it’s a time capsule of girlhood experiences. It reminds us of the times we navigated friendship with all its ups and downs, unspoken rules, and laugh-out-loud moments. The show has become a cultural phenomenon, sparking debates in real-life group chats about which archetype we most resemble.

Hailey, Justin, the black-dress girls, and the white-dress girls are more than characters — they’re reflections of us. That’s why The Group Chat deeply resonates with viewers. It’s proof that no matter where we are in life, something is unifying about the chaos of friendship and the roles we play in it.

The next time your friend brings her boyfriend to brunch, ask yourself: Are you rolling your eyes in a black dress, diplomatically smiling in a white one, or, dare we say, Hailey-ing? Either way, Jo’s next episode reminds us that we’re all in this together.