The Revival of Girlhood and Childhood Passions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The phrase “healing my inner child” has gained significant traction as a justification for indulgent behaviors. Whether indulging in whimsical trinket shopping or binge-watching beloved childhood shows, this expression has transformed how young women express their identities and passions in a society that often feels burdensome. It encapsulates a poignant exploration of nostalgia, allowing them to reclaim joy and innocence in a world that sometimes feels overwhelming. Through these playful acts, they project a vibrant, multifaceted personality, redefining societal perceptions and embracing the complexity of their experiences.

Warner Bros Television

collectible craze

In recent years, there’s been a noticeable rise in adult collectors seeking out childhood toys, such as “Littlest Pet Shop” and “Calico Critters.” What started as a nostalgic longing for simpler times has become a thriving trend, with grown-ups eagerly tracking rare figures and completing vintage collections. These toys have become sought-after treasures in adult circles, highlighting how the attachment to our younger years has grown into a cultural movement. The desire to reclaim a piece of our past often brings comfort, nostalgia, and joy that extends beyond mere decoration or display.

Owning these iconic toys provides an emotional connection deeply rooted in childhood memories. The joy of holding a “Littlest Pet Shop” figure can evoke a sense of warmth and security as a tangible link to the past. For many collectors, these items are not just pieces of plastic or fabric but reminders of a carefree time when their biggest worry was what game to play next. The emotional satisfaction of owning a piece of their childhood allows individuals to reconnect with the happiness and innocence they experienced during those formative years.

Yet, this comeback of childhood collectibles has sparked debate around the idea of “grown-up” versus “childish” hobbies. Society often places certain expectations on adulthood, labeling activities like toy collecting as immature or frivolous. But as more people embrace these childhood interests without shame, there’s a growing movement to break down these rigid norms. In embracing this hobby, collectors challenge societal expectations and redefine what it means to be an adult. By reclaiming childhood passions and displaying them proudly, these individuals are making a statement: Enjoying the things that once brought joy, regardless of age, is a form of self-expression and individuality.

trinket resurgence

In a world where collecting has become an art form, merchandise, especially blind bags and plush keychains, has taken over, unlike anything we’ve seen before. Beginning as a fun addition to toy stores has evolved into a full-on craze, with fans obsessed with hunting down the perfect figures and accessories to showcase their personalities. Each blind bag offers a surprise character from different beloved universes. The thrill of the hunt and excitement lies not only in the mystery but in the chase to find your favorite character. Buying, unwrapping, and trading these little treasures has become a form of social bonding where girls share tips, swap their duplicates, and celebrate each new find.

What makes this trend even more unique is how these tiny trinkets have transformed into powerful tools of self-expression. Plush keychains, once just cute backpack accessories, are now being used as wearable statements of identity. For many, it showcases a love for the characters, a connection to a shared cultural experience, and a personal touch to everyday outfits. Whether it’s a phone hipper of any Sonny Angles Series or Smiskis, these items have found their way into fashion, giving girls a chance to accessorize with meaning and personality.

These blind bags and plush keychains are no longer about the toy itself but rather how it can be used to tell a personal story through accessories. This new form of self-expression — infused with childhood nostalgia and contemporary style — has redefined how we think about collecting, making it not just a hobby but a way to showcase personality in the modern world.

Buena Vista Pictures, Flavor Unit Entertainment, New Line Cinema, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures

Binge-watching childhood shows

The rise in streaming platforms has brought an exciting revival of beloved childhood cartoons, animated series, and sitcoms, reintroducing gems like My Little Pony, classic Barbie movies, and Victorious to a new generation of fans. With the click of a button, entire seasons of these nostalgic favorites are now readily available, offering a comforting escape into the worlds we once adored. This resurgence is more than just a trip down memory lane — it’s a chance to reconnect with the stories and characters that once shaped our sense of wonder and identity.

However, the nostalgia doesn’t end with the screen. Many fans are taking their deep connection with childhood TV shows to the next level by diving into different forms of media. A prime example is the Pixie Hollow book series, which has attracted attention for its expanded lore of the Tinker Bell universe. Fans who once enjoyed the movies are now exploring the rich backstories and deeper relationships between the characters, such as the long-awaited romantic pairing of Queen Clarion and Lord Milori. In the latest YA romance novel, Wings of Starlight, readers are given a deeper look into the love story that the Pixie Hollow films merely hinted at. This book is a reminder of how much love for these childhood shows can evolve into a more complex, long-term connection with this world.

As streaming platforms and books bring new dimensions to these beloved shows and characters, fans continue to find comfort, connection, and excitement in the world of their childhood TV shows. Whether through binge-watching or delving into expanded universes, revisiting these shows offers the reassurance of a familiar escape while enriching the lore in nostalgic and new ways.

Disney

Reconnecting with media or interests from one’s childhood can be a profoundly healing experience, especially for young women who have recently achieved financial stability. Many individuals can now indulge in their past passions without financial repercussions. This renewed interest often manifests in thrifting, where the thrill lies in searching for unique finds and uncovering beloved merchandise. The comeback of childhood trinkets, iconic toys, and nostalgic memorabilia allows us to relive cherished memories while celebrating their journey toward independence and self-expression.