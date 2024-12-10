Misogyny in Pink: The Feminine Energy Con

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As you scroll social media, you have probably stumbled across countless videos created by “feminine energy” coaches telling you things like “how to be in your feminine energy,” “how to be a high-value, classy woman and attract a high-value man,” and so on. As you dig deeper, you will find that feminine energy is nothing but misogyny disguised in pink – despite being marked by some as female empowerment.

This mindset or movement raises some serious concerns as it promotes outdated and harmful gender stereotypes and prioritizes male validation over women’s autonomy and identity. So, feminine energy often does not empower women; instead, it puts them in a box.

Gender Stereotypes Disguised as Empowerment One of the most disturbing issues of this feminine energy is the promotion of outdated gender stereotypes. The ideology tells women to embody traits like submission, vulnerability, softness, and dependence and to avoid traits deemed masculine like independence, ambition, and career orientation. Some “feminine energy coaches” claim these traits make women more attractive to these “high-value” men. I have always wondered about the origins behind enforcing certain traits on certain genders. For example, why aren’t men submissive and women dominant instead? The coaches argue that it is a woman’s “biology” or “nature” to act within these gender norms but fail to back up their claims with any scientific evidence. Instead, they rely on pseudo-science and ignore the power of social conditioning and expectations. If it is so “natural” for women to act like this, why must we keep reminding them and policing their behavior? Why would they act outside of the norm in the first place? Why would they resist these roles for centuries? Upholding Patriarchy Through Gender Roles Societal gender roles suggest men are at the top, and women are beneath them. In this philosophy, men are meant to be leaders while women follow, men control finances while women perform unpaid labor, and women are often expected to abandon their career goals in favor of having children. But if women are meant to be in a subservient role, why do USA facts find that more women excel in the workplace than men? According to a 2021 Pew Research study, women are outpacing men in graduation, earning more degrees, and contradicting the idea that they are not wired for college and the workplace. Moreover, feminine and masculine energy coaches ignore women’s progress. Instead, they use fear-based marketing strategies to prey on women’s vulnerabilities in their careers and relationships. They claim that “high-value” masculine men don’t want strong, independent, intelligent women. However, the conversation rarely, if ever, focuses on a woman’s perspective of these relationships, with coaches failing to mention that women may not want to be in a relationship with someone who isn’t supportive of them. Why do these coaches so desperately crave validation and desire women’s lives to revolve around men’s preferences? What is empowering about that? The “high-value” men these coaches encourage women to seek validation from are frequently those that promote far-right misogynistic ideologies. The feminine energy movement leaves little to no room for individuality, uniqueness, or authenticity, as it calls for all women to conform to these standards. Most importantly, it impedes the progress of female liberation. We all have human traits and personalities; there’s no need to center the conversation on gender. This over-analysis of gender roles only supports the conclusion that femininity and masculinity are social constructs created by patriarchy to enforce male dominance and female submission. Privilege of The Feminine-Energy Coaches Something I have noticed about these feminine energy coaches is that they’re often complaining online about how much they hate feminism for making them work. However, most of the time, those speaking on this are financially stable white women living comfortably in the West. They don’t experience the same suffering as women worldwide who face their rights being stripped away, leaving them unable to do as much as speak in public. They shame women who express themselves outside of the conservative dress code by calling them immodest and unclassy women. Despite the correlation between white women and feminine energy coaching, I’ve noticed women of color promoting these ideas, too. One thing they all have in common is privilege and failure to step outside of their world for a second.

Overall, the feminine energy movement is nothing but simple right-wing propaganda to place women back in the limited box and cater to fragile men’s feelings. It’s a disguised new wave of patriarchy I fear could brainwash young people.

Women do not need to give up their ambitions, dreams, opinions, and unique personalities to please men who likely don’t see the value of women outside of their own pleasure. Women need liberation from all sorts of oppressive systems and violence. Women are not energy, a role, masculine, or feminine. They are simply women, unique in their own way.

So, let’s throw “feminine energy” into the past and celebrate the progress and diversity of women’s capabilities and individuality.