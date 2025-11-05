The Duality of Comedy: Laughs and Relation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Adult Swim Original’s animated series, Smiling Friends, is very popular among adult animation fans. The newest season aired on Oct. 5 and is known for its weird, random humor that doesn’t follow the typical plot structure found in sitcoms and adult animation.

Smiling Friends, created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, seems to be a series of animated, funny shorts rather than a full-length show. Despite its structure being different from other adult animated shows, the show still allows audiences to humanize the characters, making it unique and beloved by fans.

Comedies and sitcoms are known for their peculiar and out-of-the-ordinary scenarios. The term sitcom stems from an abbreviation of “Situational Comedy.” Generally, the success of many sitcoms comes from the characters solving a problem that arises within an episode. However, this can be a repetitive plot structure that bores audiences. Still, the allure of comedy and sitcoms comes from the relatability and humanization of the characters. Aside from providing quick quips and comedic relief, many characters are complex individuals with similarly complex backgrounds.

‘It’s A Job’ Rotten Tomatoes TV Official Trailer via YouTube.

Barry, for example, is an HBO original series starring Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg, about an assassin-turned-actor. The show’s premise is already absurd, but its awkward scenes and funny lines add to the humor. The show allows audiences to get involved with questionable characters like Barry (Hader) and Fuches (Root), as well as more “normal” ones like Sally (Goldberg).

For example, Barry is a PTSD-affected assassin who is searching for peace and a new outlet, turning to acting for that. The show uses flashbacks and Barry’s daydreams to show that he is a multifaceted character. He has ambitions, fears, and people he loves like most people. Barry’s love for Cousineau, his acting teacher, resembles that of a father-son relationship. For lack of a better term, people may feel empathy for Barry.

Similarly, Sally is also an aspiring actor, but despite her ambition, she struggles to find confidence in her career. Her vulnerability and emotional moments can be accessible feelings for viewers. From characters seeking reassurance to those finding confidence within themselves, Barry provides the audience with an opportunity to see an aspect of themselves in the characters.

‘Poker Face’ Peacock Official Trailer on YouTube.

The Peacock original Poker Face is another dark comedy show that pairs serious topics with laughter. The show stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a woman with an incredible ability to tell when people are lying. Her talent is useful, but it can also lead her into trouble at times. For example, she is on the run from the criminals she has disgruntled. The show tackles topics such as relationships, questions of morality, and justice.

While on the run, Charlie travels across the United States, encountering new people and situations in different towns and states while simultaneously solving crimes. The variability in setting means a variability in the people she encounters. The wide range of lifestyles and environments appeals to a wider audience, allowing them to find familiarity in the show. From New Jersey to Nevada, the show does a good job of representing people from those locations.

Another aspect of Poker Face that allows the audience to relate to the show is Charlie herself. Charlie is an extremely sympathetic character. Her sympathy at times may place her in tricky situations. Unbeknownst to Charlie, she becomes friends with the victims while on the run and solves the crime of their murder. Charlie provides insight into the characters that would not have been apparent otherwise. She shows that the victims have a backstory and life of their own, outside of the crime. Viewers can see parts of themselves in the background of the characters who are victims, further improving the relatability of the show despite its gruesome content.

‘Smiling Friends’ Adult Swim via YouTube.

Another example of mixing humor with relatability is the aforementioned show Smiling Friends, where employees Pim and Charlie are tasked with making the clientele smile. After attempting to help Mr. Frog, who is in a slump, Pim suggests Mr. Frog reconcile with his family. The next scene is a dramatic monologue by actor Creed Barton, who portrays Mr. Frog’s father.

The monologue expresses a wide range of emotions, including frustration, embarrassment, and abandonment. The dramatic scene may have surprised many, as it was different from the show’s usual absurd and grotesque humor, but it still seemed to resonate with audiences. The unexpected emotional depth reminded audiences that comedy can coexist with drama, and that characters aren’t simple or two-dimensional but rather intricate individuals with complex backstories.

The rise in popularity of shows like The Bear and other drama-comedies continues to bend the rules of traditional sitcoms, with some saying they are miscategorized. Ultimately, that is up to the viewers to decide. Still, it’s important to remember comedy isn’t always as simple as making somebody laugh with something wacky. Often, it is finding humor in things that aren’t usually funny.