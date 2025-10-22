The Broadway Strike: Why the Show Might Not Go On

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even with a tentative agreement between Actors’ Equity and The Broadway League, Broadway is still potentially heading toward its first significant shutdown in nearly two decades as actors and musicians negotiate separate but equally vital contracts with The Broadway League. While Actors’ Equity has now reached a tentative agreement, Broadway musicians have not made a deal yet, leaving the future uncertain and a strike a possibility.

Last week, the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 voted to authorize a strike with overwhelming support, as 98 percent of members voted in favor. Now, this vote does not mean an immediate strike, but it does give the union the power to call one if the current negotiations with The Broadway League don’t end in an agreement.

Now, that moment has arrived.

As of October 21st, Local 802 AFM has announced its intent to strike immediately if no deal is reached by Oct. 23. Mediation is set to begin on Oct. 22. If an agreement is not made overnight, musicians will be on strike the next morning.

Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said in a statement to Playbill, “We are hopeful that we can reach an agreement, but if we do not have a new contract by Thursday morning, we are prepared to strike immediately.”

What’s at stake?

Let’s start with understanding the two unions at the center of this standoff. There’s the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents over 50,000 actors and stage managers, and there’s the Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the instrumentalists who perform in Broadway orchestras.

Both groups’ contracts have expired, the Local 802’s on August 31, 2025, and AEA’s on September 28, 2025. Both groups are negotiating for higher wages, improved healthcare, and stronger job security. All of these benefits are in jeopardy despite Broadway having one of its most profitable seasons in history.

As of Oct. 18, the Actors’ Equity announced on Instagram that the two sides “have reached a tentative agreement on the Production Contract.” However, that tentative agreement does not eliminate the possibility of Broadway being put on a brief intermission

For starters, the agreement reached with Actors’ Equity is tentative. This means it will now be brought to Equity members for agreement. It still has to be greenlit before it becomes final. When announcing the agreement on social media, Equity also added that it will “put their full support behind AFM Local 802” as the musicians continue bargaining.

In addition, AFM Local 802, the musicians’ union, is still negotiating with the League. Local 802 said in an Instagram post that they “are thankful that our siblings in labor at Actors’ Equity Association have reached an agreement,” however, “Local 802 is still in negotiations for a fair contract and everything remains on the table, including a strike.”

In a separate statement made to Playbill, Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said, “On the heels of the most successful season in history, The Broadway League wants the working musicians and artists who fueled that very success to accept wage cuts, threats to healthcare benefits, and potential job losses.” The Broadway League’s president, Jason Laks, said in a statement to The New York Times that only about 10 percent of musicals are now profitable. The New York Times adds that producers and managers argue that factors such as soaring labor and production costs are causes of lower profitability.

On the heels of the most successful season in history, The Broadway League wants the working musicians and artists who fueled that very success to accept wage cuts, threats to healthcare benefits, and potential job losses. Bob Suttman, Local 802 President

Which shows could be impacted?

According to BroadwayWorld, if the tentative agreement with Actors’ Equity isn’t approved, 26 of the 31 shows (both plays and musicals) currently running on Broadway would be impacted by the strike. If 802 negotiations aren’t reached, all 23 musicals will go dark.

The Broadway shows that won’t be impacted by either strike include: Ragtime and Punch, which are under not-for-profit contracts; Little Bear Ridge Road, which is produced independently by Scott Rudin; and Beetlejuice and Mamma Mia!, which technically both operate under touring contracts. Off-Broadway, national tours, and regional theatre wouldn’t be impacted either, as they also operate under different contracts.

If negotiations aren’t reached with the Local 802, Actors’ Equity could even strike in solidarity, something historically precedented, which could extend the shutdown to even more shows.

What’s the Economic (and Cultural) Impact?

More than just the theaters hosting shows will feel the consequences of empty seats. Restaurants, hotels, and even small businesses that rely on Broadway’s draw for tourism would be hit by the economic impact of closed shows. For example, the 2007 stagehand strike, which lasted 19 days, cost New York City millions of dollars in lost revenue from tourists.

Lawmakers have already taken notice of this possible strike and its consequences. Thirty-one members of Congress recently signed a bipartisan letter urging the unions and the league to reach an agreement, saying Broadway is “essential not just to New York, but to our national identity, culture, and economy.”

WHERE THINGS STAND NOW

As of the evening of Oct. 21, Local 802 and The League are set to meet Oct. 22, in hopes of resolving.

The Broadway League released a statement emphasizing its desire to resolve the dispute privately, “Good-faith negotiations happen at the bargaining table, not in the press. We value our musicians and are committed to working in good faith to get a fair contract done.”

Meanwhile, Local 802 leaders say that they are standing firm in both their timeline and their decision, “When the shows are succeeding in the way they have been, it’s really important that musicians are able to succeed as well.”

If talks fail, Broadway could fall silent by Thursday morning.