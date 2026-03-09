The Blonde Backlash: ‘Love Story’ and its Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When photos of FX’s Love Story were first released, the internet recoiled. Now that the show has debuted, has it captured the gold standard of ’90s fashion that this elusive couple set?

Esteemed, yet controversial, director Ryan Murphy’s latest project, Love Story, details the relationship of Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette and the “prince” of a political dynasty, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Even today, the couple is held as the pinnacle of ’90s fashion. Bessette was known for being effortlessly cool, with a classic minimalist look and a strict no-visible-labels policy. Kennedy was known for his distinctive style choices, consistently pairing suit pieces with backward baseball caps, creating a signature that would last forever. Needless to say, the costuming of this show was highly anticipated.

View this post on Instagram @filmupdatesmain via Instagram.

Horror struck in the summer of 2025 when photos of chemistry tests were released. The photos showed a bleach-blonde Bessette and a buttoned-up Kennedy. Social media, compared to the actors, is a caricature of their source material.

The main caveat with these photos was the hair coloring of the actress portraying Carolyn Bessette, Sarah Pidgeon. The real Bessette’s hair color was not natural, but appeared effortless. The portrayal did not match, looking too white. Bessette’s colorist, Brad Johns, called out the color’s inaccuracy. Johns explained that the color should be lived-in, as if it were done naturally by the sun.

Additionally, social media comments called out the clothing’s quality, saying it looked like fast fashion brands such as Zara or H&M. However, a glimmer of hope emerged when a last-minute announcement said Rudy Mance would be the new costume director.

Now that the show has been released…

Since the behind-the-scenes photos were released over the summer, nearly nine months before the release date, there was plenty of time to take the internet’s critique to heart.

Upon release, viewers saw that Pidgeon’s hair had been turned Bessette-blonde, but did the outfits surpass the quality accusations and accurately reference this fashion icon’s legacy?

Perhaps the strongest reference to Bessette’s day-to-day look is her workwear. The show’s updated costuming captures the effortless chic fueled by monochrome outfits, skillful tailoring, and clean lines. This can be seen in the show when Bassette and Kennedy first meet. Pidgeon’s character is wearing a black turtle neck, black capris, and black loafers—simple, yet put together. The stiffness from the behind-the-scenes photos is removed, and there’s authenticity in the look.

View this post on Instagram @onparledemode via Instagram.

One look referenced in the show is Bessette’s 1999 Whitney Museum gala outfit. This menswear-inspired ensemble featured a white button-down and a black maxi skirt. While the look is not worn in the same context, it was still drawn from Bessette’s wardrobe. In the show, this white shirt is borrowed from Kennedy and paired with an almost identical maxi skirt.

Beyond the direct reference, business casual and menswear were often incorporated into Bessette’s wardrobe. This costuming theme comes up in the show, where combining gowns and blazers propels Bessette’s career.

Thankfully, the issues with Kennedy’s wardrobe were also addressed upon the show’s release. The outfits for Paul Anthony Kelly, the actor portraying Kennedy, are also considerably accurate. In the show, we see a relaxed, juxtaposed style, pairing the suits with casual hats in true JFK Jr. fashion. The show captured Kennedy’s competing nature between being the pinnacle of a political dynasty and being a man in his 30s seeking direction through his outfits.

View this post on Instagram @insidehook via Instagram.

Final Thoughts

The outfits presented in Love Story are much more refreshing compared to the first look. There are several references to each character’s spanning wardrobe. As the limited series continues to be released, it will be interesting to see how the costume design captures several moments in the couple’s life.