The Best Songs from Disney’s ‘Descendants’ and ‘Zombies’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After seeing Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, a rewatch of the franchise was definitely overdue. So, naturally, a Descendants rewatch came right after that. What triggered all of this, you may ask?

First, this year marks the tenth anniversary of the Descendants franchise, which, in my opinion, is Gen Z’s version of The Cheetah Girls. Second, members of the new generation casts of the Zombies and Descendants franchises toured across the country this summer, even teaming up to release a song together.

While I didn’t get to go, my nostalgia hit me in the middle school feels, so I decided, as anyone who knows about Disney and musical theatre does, to rank the best songs from both franchises.

Both of these franchises will always hold a place in my heart. While musical theatre is not as prevalent in my life anymore, much as I deny it, it did have a huge impact on my childhood, which is why I took to these films like a fish to water. There’s a song in these movies for everyone to enjoy, performer or otherwise.

“Alien Invasion” (ZOMBIES 3) Z.O.M.B.I.E.S. 3 Cast The Aliens’ entrance to Seabrook is confusing for everyone, and no one is more thrown off than Zed and Addison, who just want to finish their senior year of high school. However, the Aliens have an ulterior motive, but no one is certain what it is… “rotten to the core” (Descendants) Mal, Evie, Carlos, Jay, & Isle Ensemble The opening song of the Descendants franchise kick-started an entire generation’s obsession with four villain children. The choreography? Top tier. Concept and vocals? Extremely memorable. The phrase “rotten to the core” is also referenced throughout the first three movies as the Villain Kids’ group motto. “we own the night” (zombies 2) The Wolves The Wolves’ introduction to Seabrook is nothing if not extremely surprising, considering how the town thought that they were extinct. Bringing new characters and dynamics to the mix, the Wolves shake things up for the already-changing town. “COME ON Out” (Zombies 3) The Wolves & the Aliens The Wolves never trusted the Aliens from the get-go, and after they learn that the Aliens may want to take their moonstone, they are out for blood. The Aliens dart throughout the town and successfully thwart the Wolves’ attempts to capture them, but not without having to compromise with their Mothership. “the place to be” (zombies 4) (Descendents 2) Victor, Nova, Daywalkers & Vampires Zed and Addison get separated and learn about the respective cultures of the Daywalkers and the Vampires, two warring races. “do what you gotta do” (Descendents 3) Mal & Hades Adding Cheyenne Jackson to the cast was a power move, as it gave Dove Cameron not one, but two duets in the franchise with Broadway stars (the first being with Kristin Chenoweth, who played Maleficent in the first movie). This song explores a dysfunctional father-daughter relationship, and it is super catchy. Who would’ve guessed that Hades is Mal’s father? “Do What You Gotta Do” Official Video via YouTube “Someday” (Zombies) Zed & Addison This was the song that started it all for the Zombies franchise. It serves as a theme throughout all of the movies, as the two main characters wish to understand each other’s respective cultures in two different worlds. It may not be my favorite song of the franchise, but these two have more chemistry than Mal and Ben, so that is definitely saying something. “Someday” Official Video via YouTube “don’t mess with us” (Zombies 4) Nova, Victor, Daywalkers & Vampires This summer’s viral Disney choreography came from this song from Zombies 4, which served as one of the singles prior to the film’s release. The beat is insanely catchy and easily the best choreographed piece of the movie. This song also introduces us to the newest love interests, Victor and Nova, the nephew and daughter of their clans’ respective leaders, while also shedding light on their Capulet and Montague-like feud. “Don’t Mess With Us” Official Video via YouTube “queen of mean” (Descendents 3) Audrey Hot take: this is the best solo in the franchise. The second verse especially hits hard. If someone stole my man and never apologized, then I would in fact have a mega crash-out. Plus, the irony of Sleeping Beauty’s daughter using Maleficent’s scepter? Top tier. “Queen of Mean” Official Video via YouTube “It’s Going Down” (Descendents 2) VKs, Ben & the Pirate Ensemble This song was my Hamilton. The true test for coolness was whether or not you could rap this song word-for-word. The fight choreography is outstanding, but the epic confrontation between Mal and Uma is really what takes center stage here. “It’s Goin Down” Official Video via YouTube “i’m finally me” (Zombies 3) Addison & Ensemble It took three movies, but here we see Addison finally accept her Alien heritage in one of the best ways possible: By winning a cheer competition to get a clue as to where her Alien race is supposed to live. This is, hands down, Addison’s best solo in the whole franchise. “I’m Finally Me” Official Video via YouTube “red” (Rise of red) Red Red leads the new generation of Descendants, and her entrance into the franchise is one of a show-stopping caliber. This choreography also went viral last summer. A princess who protests her own mother’s rule? Yeah, she’s definitely the new Mal. “Red” Official Video via YouTube “if only” (Descendents) Mal “If Only” took the musical theatre world by storm as the first big solo piece the franchise had to offer. The song follows Mal on her first date with Prince Ben, particularly as she questions herself after experiencing someone truly taking care of her (even if she used magic to make it happen). This serves as Mal’s theme song through the first movie as well. “If Only” Official Video via YouTube “Dream come true” (Zombies 4) Victor & Nova This song caused me to fall in love with Disney all over again. It was on repeat in my car for days after it came out. Nova and Victor’s chemistry is unmatched here, topping Mal and Ben and Zed and Addison. Their Romeo and Juliet dynamic is something new, and while I am super bummed that they didn’t kiss (they really should have, screenwriters take notes), their energy and story are looking super promising for the next movie. “Dream Come True” Official Video via YouTube “What’s My name” (Descendents 2) Uma, Harry, Gil & the Pirate Ensemble While Uma may not be my favorite character from the franchise, “What’s My Name” served as my personal anthem throughout middle school. Uma’s aura throughout the song is something to behold and sets her apart from Mal in some unique ways. Like other characters in Descendants, this song also serves as Uma’s theme throughout the movies. This is the best song that Descendants 2 has to offer, if not the franchise itself. “What’s My Name” Official Video via YouTube

You can watch all of the Descendants and ZOMBIES movies on Disney+, and get excited, because the next installment of the Descendants franchise comes out next summer!