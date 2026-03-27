The Best Moments from the 98th Oscars, According to a Cinephile

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented the 98th Oscars ceremony on March 15, and for film lovers like me, the event signified a night of reflection and celebration on the past year of cinema. With 24 awards given and several iconic cultural moments made, there’s much to praise from this year’s broadcast. I watched the Oscars live with my movie-loving mom, and witnessing her reactions made for a thrilling night for both of us.

From one cinephile to another (this is my shoddy attempt at a One Battle After Another reference), here are some of the best moments from the 98th Oscars.

Conan O’Brien’s Antics

Marking his second consecutive year as host, Conan O’Brien reminded viewers of why the Academy extended his tenure in the most O’Brien way possible: silly sketches. The opening sketch alone made the broadcast worth watching, as O’Brien, donning Aunt Gladys’s makeup from Weapons, gets chased through nominated films like Sentimental Value, F1, and KPop Demon Hunters by a horde of screaming children. This cold open gave viewers a glimpse of what O’Brien had to offer for the rest of the night, which included self-deprecating and parodying segments with cameos from Josh Groban and Jane Lynch. O’Brien also cracked some punches at topical figures in his opening monologue, such as Timothée Chalamet (following his controversial statements on ballet and opera) and former Prince Andrew. He didn’t shy away from vulnerability, however, reminding the audience that, in dark times, “we pay tribute not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and the rarest of qualities today: optimism.” As a long-time fan of O’Brien, I hope he continues hosting to offer more hilarious yet poignant moments to the cultural canon. @ABC via YouTube

The First-Ever Best Casting Oscar

This year, the Academy introduced a new category to the Oscars: Best Casting. The ceremony’s latest addition since 2002, I was thrilled to watch a historical event occur in real time, nonetheless, one that honors the labor-intensive process of casting films. Each nominee was honored by actors in their respective films, which made the award presentation more heartfelt and grand in scope. The first-ever Academy Award for Achievement in Casting ultimately went to industry veteran Cassandra Kulukundis for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. In her acceptance speech, she honored casting directors from years past who “never got a chance to get nominated,” underscoring the anticipation within the industry to properly appreciate casting teams. While I can’t relate to casting films, I’ve aided in casting theatrical productions, and I know how gruesome and tireless it can become. Here’s to Kulukundis and an upcoming line of deserved casting directors for their dedication and perseverance in making films what they are.

Sinners Epic Musical Performance

One of my favorite nominated films of the year was Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, a blockbuster vampire-horror set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta. Coogler’s Oscar-winning original screenplay featured a powerful ensemble cast of various musical and artistic talents to illustrate the evolution of Black culture within the United States. Sinners was nominated for Best Original Song for “I Lied To You,” a passionate blend of blues, hip hop, and rock performed by one of the film’s stars, Miles Caton. So, of course, the cast performed the song (and scene) live onstage!. In my opinion, this performance will reign as one of the best in Oscar history. With its inclusion of blues musicians, hip-hop dancers, electric guitar players, ballerinas, DJs, traditional African dancers, and Chinese water sleeve dancers, the live performance captured the essence of the scene the song was featured in. It was a treat to see the film’s stars in action, such as Caton, Buddy Guy, and Jayme Lawson; notable cameos from Misty Copeland and Shaboozey also heightened my excitement. @Oscars via YouTube

Oscars “In Memoriam”

We lost many groundbreaking actors and industry legends this past year, which called for an extra-touching “In Memoriam” segment. Billy Crystal began by describing the legacy of his close friend and colleague, Rob Reiner, who, alongside his wife Michelle, tragically passed away last December. When Harry Met Sally… is one of my favorite films of all time, so hearing one of the film’s stars speak so endearingly about his director truly broke my heart. After Crystal’s speech, the curtain opened to reveal a chorus line of several stars of Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan from When Harry Met Sally…, Kathy Bates from Misery, and Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride. I can attest that this made me cry, and this was only the beginning of the segment. Rachel McAdams honored the trailblazing Catherine O’Hara and Diane Keaton, speaking especially about her experience working with the latter. Barbara Streisand shared memories working with Robert Redford on The Way We Were and later sang the film’s title song. Not only did the gravity of losing several industry giants make this segment especially noteworthy, but hearing personalized eulogies from other major stars emphasized that these actors were people, too. Their legacies echo through their work and their impact on those close to them.

So Many Horror Wins!