As November brings in crisp, chilly air and gray clouds hide the sky’s once-familiar blue, Pinterest enthusiasts and coffee shop aficionados embrace an aesthetic that has taken the Internet by storm in recent years — “Sad Girl Autumn.”

Characterized by photo-ops of dimly lit study corners and fall foliage, the “Sad Girl Autumn” trend depicts a vulnerability not typically seen throughout the rest of the year. Something about the fall encourages people to embrace their poetic side, finding comfort in the little things like chai lattes or cashmere sweaters. With the moody, reflective nature “Sad Girl Autumn” promises, it’s no surprise musical artists find inspiration from this season.

If you’ve seen a “Sad Girl Autumn” post on Instagram, TikTok, or Pinterest, chances are you’ve seen these artists’ songs attached to it:

Phoebe Bridgers With her soft vocals, acoustic instruments, and precise lyricism, Bridgers’ music invokes the solemnity of a changing season. Her Stranger in the Alps and Punisher albums showcase this sound with songs like “Motion Sickness” and “Moon Song,” which catapult her to fame. Two of my favorite songs from these albums, which emphasize the aesthetic’s theme of yearning, are “Smoke Signals” and “Graceland Too,” which have folk and soft rock influences. Photo by David Lee distributed under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license Bon Iver Recognized for his collaborations with Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, Bon Iver — the project name for Justin Vernon’s music — consistently delivers hauntingly beautiful lyrics against the backdrop of acoustic folk arrangements. In my experience, listening to his music prompts deep reflection. Vernon’s gentle vocals and muted instrumentals in songs like “Re: Stacks” and “Roslyn” create a palpable atmosphere, like watching a rainstorm or fog quietly settle over a landscape. From a visual perspective, the color palette and natural scenery on album covers like For Emma, Forever Ago and Bon Iver, Bon Iver also complement the music’s reflective, autumnal mood. Fiona Apple Similar to Bridgers, Fiona Apple’s soft rock style and unique voice bring a sense of yearning to her music. Influenced by jazz artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, her vocals feel nostalgic yet intimate, like a warm hug that softens the edge of her often painful lyrics. Songs like “I Know” and “Why Try to Change Me Now” strongly showcase this side of her artistry. Furthermore, her cover of The Beatles’ “Across the Universe” is a perfect listen for the fall months. Lizzy McAlpine Blending folk, pop, and classical music elements, Lizzy McAlpine creates a masterpiece of melodic textures and builds that truly tug at listeners’ heartstrings. Her hit song “ceilings” demonstrates this, as her anticipation for love progresses into a longing for it, reasoning that “it’s not real.” Her vocal performance adds to this emotional reckoning, as her lyrics convey a relatable vulnerability toward love and relationships. With these production elements, many of her songs, like “To the Mountains” and “All Falls Down,” have an autumn feel. The Smiths Within the realm of “Sad Girl Autumn” settings, The Smiths embody a moody, introspective sound, ideal for gloomy study sessions. Songs like “This Night Has Opened My Eyes” and “Back to the Old House” create a nostalgic and brooding atmosphere through catchy bass lines and honest lyrics. Though their discography is limited, they influenced the sound of many modern artists today. Fleet Foxes Fleet Foxes’ self-titled debut album, Fleet Foxes, changed the game of indie folk music. Despite the title, their hit song “White Winter Hymnal” captures the feeling of driving through a fall forest with the windows down. With its dark lyrics, Fleet Foxes’ sound is not as somber as that of other artists on this list. However, songs like “Oliver James” and “Blue Ridge Mountains” still prompt reflection and imagination of landscapes beyond our own. Taylor Swift I would be remiss if I didn’t include Taylor Swift on this list, especially considering she has a song titled “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Edition)!” Her self-proclaimed love for fall shines through albums like Red (Taylor’s Version), folklore, and evermore, where soft instrumentals and lyrical imagery define the listening experience. While songs like “tolerate it” and “Sad Beautiful Tragic” capture emotions from romantic heartbreak, others, like “marjorie,” depict struggles of grief and change, evoking a sense of loss and nostalgia that autumn often brings.

If you’re looking to embrace your vulnerable side this autumn, I would highly recommend listening to these artists if you haven’t already! For all your “Sad Girl Autumn” needs, I’ve also put together a Spotify playlist featuring these artists and songs — plus a few extra additions!