The Artemis II Inspires Optimism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The historic launch of Artemis II on April 1 marked a series of important firsts. It is not only the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 40 years, but the astronauts on board are also making history. Christina Koch will be the first woman to travel around the moon, while Victor Glover will be the first Black astronaut to do so. This milestone urges us to acknowledge the current divides in the world. On a recent livestream, Glover emphasized connection, saying, “Trust us, you look amazing, you look beautiful. And from up here, you also look like one thing. Homo sapiens, all of us, no matter where you’re from or what you look like—we’re all one people.”

There is no denying that the world feels deeply divided. War, inequality, and widespread cynicism dominate headlines, often framing issues as a clash between opposing sides—left versus right, liberal versus conservative. I’ve even been told that my outlook on these issues is overly optimistic. But is that necessarily a flaw? Missions like Artemis II offer a different perspective: Earth is vast enough for all of us to coexist, and perhaps even to do so with mutual respect.

1972 ➡️2026

Apollo 17 ➡️ Artemis II pic.twitter.com/wGc2wtY0e2 — NASA (@NASA) April 3, 2026 @NASA via X

Within the online and pop culture spheres, there has been a rise in people becoming more outspoken and involved in global topics. The rise in news and information in the 21st century’s digital age makes it nearly impossible to miss the newest atrocity or devastation. While negative news floods news outlets and social media feeds, positive trends also gain traction. From the “hopecore” movement to the recent rise in “millennial optimism,” these cultural shifts suggest a shared desire to improve the world. That desire, I believe, is an important first step.

With the launch of Apollo II, optimism has steadily returned. People are having a lust for life and are sharing their love for humanity. As Glover said, “all of us, no matter where you’re from or what you look like, were all one people.” From space, it is one planet that humanity shares, and from the moon, we are all indistinguishable. There’s nothing that makes one person greater than another; we all make up and populate Earth.

@astronesii #artemis2 — i love these shaylas 🥹🫰🏻🫰🏻 i hope they’re doing well which looks like they are!! we are moonbound guyss!! also all the pictures they have been posting im in aweee🤍🤍 #astronomy #space #edit #moon astronomyedit artemis2edit astronauts xyzbca foryoupage viral humanity hopecore spaceedit ♬ original sound – nessa @astronesii via TikTok

The idea of shared humanity has exploded online, as people are creating edits not only of space travel, but of human culture and identity. Viewing Earth from afar reinforces a simple truth: we are all just people sharing one world. In a time marked by division, it is rare—and powerful—to see such widespread expressions of hope and unity.

There’s a camaraderie that humanity will have a future and that it will be bright, despite the current turbulence and divide. That’s why trends like these edits and quotes from the Artemis II astronauts are so important. It is necessary to give people hope and make them feel included and part of humanity. Through this launch, it is clear that the social rifts are unnecessary and obstruct what truly matters: our shared humanity.