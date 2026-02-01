This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Noticing is one of the quietest yet most powerful ways we show care to others in our lives. It’s the first step we take when we pay attention, feel inspired, or listen to someone. Recently, the “art of noticing” trend has taken over social media outlets and audiences, surfacing movie clips that highlight the beauty behind the detail of noticing. Many films, such as Me Before You and Pride and Prejudice (2005), beautifully portray the art of noticing, characters changing, transforming relationships, actions, and even the way characters see the world.

“Only the best pair of tights ever!”

In Me Before You, the relationship between Lou and Will begins with tension and distaste. Lou is hired as Will’s caregiver after a motorcycle accident leaves Will paralyzed. Their opposite personalities quickly clash as Will is angry with his life, while Lou is positive, kind, and warm. As their friendship manifests, Lou starts to notice Will’s humor, humility, and honesty, while Will begins to admire Lou’s kindness, passion, and courage, the traits he chose to overlook when they first met.

One of the most touching moments in the film is when Will asks Lou to tell him something good during one of his medical episodes. In hopes of comforting him, Lou shares a memory from her childhood, revealing her favorite bumblebee tights and how much she loved and missed having “stripy legs.”

This is when the beauty of Will’s noticing brings back the happiness Lou has given him in return. The Prime Video TikTok page resurfaced the scene where Will gifts Lou her beloved bumblebee tights, gaining over a million likes.

Now, what makes this scene so simple yet so memorable? It’s simple. Lou only mentions this story to him once. He listened to how much she loved and missed her childhood tights, and now she can wear them once more.

Will grows as a character because of Lou, and Lou chooses to live boldly because of Will. Their noticing of each other was simple and beautiful, and continues to inspire people years later.

“I’m very fond of walking.”

While Pride and Prejudice (2005) is known for iconic moments such as the hand flex and the rain proposal, one underrated example of noticing comes from Mr. Darcy himself. There is no doubt that Darcy is an introvert with high self-esteem, yet as he falls in love with Elizabeth Bennet, he begins to notice the small details that make her who she is.

Early in the film, Elizabeth walks several miles in the mud to visit her sick sister, Jane. When she arrives, Darcy sees that the hem of her dress is covered in mud, which is a shocking sight for someone of her status. After Elizabeth rejects Mr. Darcy’s first proposal, the tension is high when the two reunite in Pemberley. Darcy offers to accompany her back to the village, which she declines, stating: “I’m very fond of walking.” Darcy replies with “Yes. Yes, I know.”

Some may ask why this is important. As a viewer, we know how much Elizabeth loves nature and walking. Seeing Darcy’s understanding and evolution of their relationship showed his willingness to join her in doing something she’s fond of even if he isn’t.

@MOVIECLIPS via YouTube

This trend hits the hearts of many because many of us want to be listened to and understood. Anyone can speak about their passions and likings, but will they be heard? The art of noticing and remembering goes hand in hand. Having someone remember something you thought was so insignificant can mean the world.

So the next time someone is speaking, instead of thinking of what to say next, open your ears and listen. You may discover someone’s character and likes, and someday you might show your own art of noticing in return.