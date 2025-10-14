‘The Art of Loving’ Olivia Dean

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Dean is a UK-based artist best known for her blend of neo-soul, jazz, and a hint of pop. Dean’s 2023 debut album, Messy, which she toured as an opener for Sabrina Carpenter, introduced listeners to her at her most vulnerable. Throughout the album, Dean takes her listeners through an exploration of heartbreak, self-discovery, and trying to find her place in a crowded artistry. Now, with her sophomore album, The Art of Loving, Dean takes a bold move forward with a collection of songs that explore every stage of love and the emotions that come with it. From the thrill of new crushes to the hurt of letting go, all the way to finding the quiet strength of self-acceptance, Dean doesn’t hold back, and I love her for it.

‘Nice to Each Other’

“Nice to Each Other” is the effervescent lead single from The Art of Loving, and it’s the kind of song that makes me want to roll the windows down and let the wind run through my hair while singing the lyrics at the top of my lungs. With its cheerful, easy production and fresh vocals, Dean showcases the exhilarating feeling of independence and freedom of dating without the pressure of a label. Lyrics like “And wait for you to call it off / ’Cause I don’t want a boyfriend,” flip the typical narrative of romance and put independence at the center of it all. “Nice to Each Other” reminds us that sometimes the most important thing is simply being nice to one another, and is a reminder that love doesn’t always have to be heavy.

‘Lady Lady’

“Lady Lady” is Dean all grown up. It’s a meditation on personal growth and finding confidence in change set against a backdrop of soft piano, guitar, and quiet bursts of trumpet. The song keeps instrumentation minimal, so lyrics such as “And I was just getting used to her / Keeps arranging me a little bit” can fully shine. Dean celebrates her womanhood with lyrics like “That lady lady, she’s the man / I think she got a master plan” that serve as a gentle celebration of change and the beauty of becoming the lady you were always meant to be.

‘Close Up’

“Close Up” presents a dramatic shift in the album’s tone. Dean trades her playful independence for a raw vulnerability with lyrics like “I can’t tell if you need me or want me all that much.” Dean is wrestling with feelings of doubt and miscommunication in a relationship as it slips through her fingers, and lyrics like “Do you even see me?” reveal her desperation to hold onto someone who refuses to understand and respect her. Dean lays bare the insecurities and distance that build between two people when love is no longer enough to keep a relationship alive.

‘So Easy (To Fall in Love)’

"So Easy (To Fall In Love)" is flirty, playful, and manipulates you into falling in love with Dean through a song not even three minutes long. With cheeky lyrics such as "I'm the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life" and "It's so easy to fall in love with / The way I do my hair, the way I make you laugh," it's clear that Dean is full of charm and confidence."So Easy (To Fall In Love)" is the kind of song you blast on your best days, and the one you'll have on repeat after an unforgettable first date.

‘Let Alone the One You Love’

“Let Alone the One You Love” is Dean reheating Adele’s nachos in the best way possible. It’s the album’s big ballad moment where Dean channels her raw emotion and soaring vocals to back them up. With an instrumental containing a stripped-down piano and a subtle hint of strings, Dean delivers heartbreak with lethal precision as she turns her quiet reflection into a gut punch. Lyrics such as “Hard to let go of anyone / Let alone the one you love” beautifully capture the ache of holding on even when you know you need to let go.

‘Man I Need’

"Man I Need" is the most upbeat song on the album and instantly makes you want to get up and just dance. With a perfect blend of sexy, confident, and empowering words, Dean's lyrics like "Introduce me to your best friend/ I can come and slot right in" and "Already gave you the time and the place / So, don't be shy" prove just how charismatic she is. It's the perfect song to play while dancing barefoot in your living room with a glass of wine in hand. It's loud, unapologetic, and Dean shouting in your ear to demand your needs to any man who comes across your path.

‘Loud’

“Loud” is the emotional standout of the album, with Dean reminiscing on a relationship that left her picking up the pieces alone. The song cleverly contrasts intimacy with isolation as it opens with Dean singing “At my house, four hands at the piano / You sure know how to play” just to close the song with the haunting lyrics, “Here I am, two hands at the piano / The one I let you play.” Heartbreak is loud, yet Dean delivers it with a quiet, restrained power that makes it hit just that much harder.

‘I’ve Seen It’