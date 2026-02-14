The 68th Annual Grammys: A Fashion Lover’s Verdict

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sparkles, lace, and feathers seemed to be the recurring theme at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards this year. I found most outfits throughout the night to be nostalgic yet modernized. Political opinions were made, glam bots were had, and Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year. The Grammys are known for their upscale fashion, and I look forward to the carpet entrances each year. It’s easily my favorite part of the whole event!

Without further ado, I’m excited to live out my judge panel fantasy and discuss my thoughts! These are strictly my personal opinions on the outfits featured at the 68th Annual Grammys.

best dressed couples

Outfits that surprised me Doechii View this post on Instagram @doechii via Instagram Despite online backlash, these colors are undeniably beautiful on Doechii! I love the gold accents throughout the look, especially the detailing on the train of the dress. I appreciate the risk she took with this, but with risks come critiques: I wish the shoes were different, and the bust of the dress was more cinched. It’s a custom Robert Cavalli, maybe that’s why I still like it so much! sombr View this post on Instagram @sombr via Instagram Sombr surprised me with this look! He is dressed in Valentino. I’m very intrigued by this outfit. I enjoy the mix of textures, the lace underneath, and the unique, dazzling suit with hints of red. I’m less impressed by the shoe choice, but nonetheless, I think it looks nice on him! Looks I could do without Miley Cyrus View this post on Instagram @mileycyrus via Instagram Miley is pictured wearing Celine, and unfortunately, I’m a bit disappointed by this look. I’m just confused by all of it, TBH. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. PinkPantheress View this post on Instagram @glamouruk via Instagram To start, PinkPantheress is a constant on my playlist, and if you don’t know her now, please get into her music! “Stateside” is amazing (especially ft. Zara Larsson). Her meme of the night stole the show, but the dress is lacking. It’s more casual than I’d like to see for the Grammys. She is dressed in full Vivienne Westwood and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Pop Record. Best dressed of the night Sabrina Carpenter View this post on Instagram @pitchfork via Instagram Timeless. Enchanting. Unique. The list goes on with this piece. She is wearing custom Valentino and was nominated 6 times: Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for “Manchild,” as well as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Man’s Best Friend. I love the contrast of shoulders, the pure sequin moment, down to the layered ruffles toward the bottom. This is my all-time favorite of the night, hands down. No notes. At the end of the day, I love seeing personality shine through fashion. I hope you enjoyed my take on the outfits of the 68th Annual Grammys. Take everything with a grain of salt—fashion is subjective, opinions differ, and that’s what makes it all so fun and beautiful.