The First 5 Books Of Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere

If you’re a reader, you might have heard of Brandon Sanderson. He’s at the head of the fantasy genre. Some might say he’s the antithesis of George R. R. Martin, considering the pace at which he writes his books. He publishes multiple books annually and has various ongoing series under his belt.

However, most of his books are interconnected, which makes things a bit tricky for readers wondering where to start. Sanderson’s writing is known to have intricate world-building and magic systems as well as complex and loveable characters. Some books are a better starting place than others, and this article will guide you through Sanderson’s Cosmere.

Warbreaker

While Sanderson has many series in his Cosmere, the first book I’d recommend is Warbreaker. As a standalone book, Warbreaker is a great place to start to get a taste of Sanderson’s writing. If Warbreaker isn’t for you, it’s possible the others won’t be either, but at least you won’t feel obligated to finish any other books. Warbreaker can be found for free on Sanderson’s website, so you don’t need to break the bank for a copy. I loved the book so much I bought one, so I’m sure other readers will feel the same way. Aside from practicality, the plot of Warbreaker is gripping. It follows four characters: Lightsong, Vasher, Siri, and Vivenna. The first character is Lightsong, a god trying to solve a mystery surrounding the other gods and their origin. The second is Vasher, a vigilante on the run. The third, Siri, is a girl sent off to marry the God-King and now has to maneuver court politics to survive. Finally, we have Siri’s older sister, Vivenna, who wants to rescue Siri. There are many characters to meet and fall in love with and multiple mysteries to unravel. Warbreaker is the perfect start to the Cosmere experience.

Mistborn: Era One

I personally started with the Mistborn: Era One series, so they are old favorites of mine. But don’t get confused, as there are two separate Mistborn series. For now, we will focus on Mistborn: Era One, comprised of The Final Empire, The Well of Ascension, and The Hero of Ages. If you liked Six of Crows, this series is for you as it starts where all good things do—with a heist. Era One is centered around a girl named Vin, who lives in the slums. She discovers that she is a Mistborn, a being that can harness various supernatural abilities when it ingests metal. She is found by a man named Kelsier, who ropes her into his plan to kill the Lord Ruler, a god-like figure who oppresses the poor. Vin and the band of outcasts behind her must figure out how they can defeat someone who is all-powerful. It is a classic story that, at first glance, appears to be another good versus evil tale, but there are hidden truths that will reveal that not all is as it seems.

Elantris

The next book I’d recommend is Elantris, another stand-alone. This is the first book Sanderson wrote, so its quality isn’t as good as Warbreaker or Mistborn. However, to get the complete Cosmere experience, it cannot be skipped, as there are many references to the story. By this point, if the guide has been followed, Sanderson’s writing will have hooked the reader, so a book like Elantris will hardly turn readers away. This story is centered around a zombie apocalypse in a fantasy setting. Sarene arrives at a kingdom she is allied with to find that her fiancé, Raoden, has passed away. She navigates politics, becoming suspicious of this so-called zombie apocalypse. In the meantime, Raoden, who has become a zombie, must figure out how to cure those afflicted with the curse. Eventually, the two sides will interconnect, and the reader will receive answers to all their questions.

Stormlight Archives

This is where things get tricky. The reader would start the Stormlight Archives here, but only the first two books: The Way of Kings and Words of Radiance. As Sanderson was working on the Stormlight Archives, he also started working on Mistborn: Era Two. These stories interact with one another more than you would think. The Stormlight Archives is like Sanderson’s magnum opus—the books are masterpieces, introducing many characters and ideas that eventually come full circle. The series has many characters, but the main focus at first is on three characters: Dalinar, Shallan, and Kaladin. Dalinar is a general trying to turn a new leaf by adhering to a new code of honor—The Way of Kings. However, few cutthroat politicians and warmongers agree with Dalinar, making his quest for honor difficult. Shallan is an artist with a secret. Pretending to go to Dalinar’s family to study, Shallan is on a mission to steal an important artifact. Kaladin is a man who was forced into slavery and was put onto a bridge crew—people who carry bridges for the army across chasms, and the likelihood of surviving is slim. He must band with the others while also figuring out how to use these strange new powers.

Mistborn: Era Two