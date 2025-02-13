The 2025 Grammys: Who Stole The Stage

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 Grammy Awards marked a defining moment in the evolution of music’s biggest night. Performances not only dazzled but reflected the shifting cultural tides within the music industry. From groundbreaking debuts to the bold reinventions of established icons, this year’s stage became a canvas for artists pushing creative boundaries in ways we’ve never seen before. This year’s show set itself apart from previous ones — embracing a more diverse, experimental, and inclusive vibe that captured the pulse of today’s pop culture. This year, the Grammys weren’t just about awards, but also redefining what it means to perform at music’s most prestigious event.

Previous Grammy show performances were all about the heavyweights — those superstars who had already claimed their spot in the cultural spotlight. But fast forward to 2025, and things took a delightful twist. It was the conversation that followed the performances, particularly around one category: Best New Artist.

For the first time, many of the night’s most prominent performers were also nominees in the Best New Artist category, signaling a new era for Grammy shows. After pouring their hearts into their craft, pop sensations like Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX finally made their grand entrance into the mainstream limelight this year. And let’s not forget Chappell Roan, the dazzling breakout star who stole the show and caught everyone’s attention.

The night was a musical feast, with these talented artists competing for the title of Best New Artist. It was a celebration of fresh talent that had everyone buzzing!

Docheii Artists like Docheii, whose viral rise on TikTok catapulted her into the mainstream, have experienced a much quicker rise than most Grammy-winning artists of the past. In 2025, Docheii wasn’t just a nominee; she was an undeniable fixture on the show, with a performance that lit up the stage with her signature blend of catchy beats and undeniable charisma. Her performance of “Catfish” cemented her place as both a nominee and an artist whose future was on everyone’s radar. Sabrina Carpenter Her ability to put on a show is unmatched, capturing old Hollywood’s essence with effortless grace. In the most concise yet captivating way, she dazzles in sequined tuxedos that shimmer under the stage lights. Extravagant, feathery shawls cascade from her shoulders, adding a touch of dramatic flair. There wasn’t a single moment when the camera wasn’t focused on her. Even when it was off, her charm radiated, enchanting everyone in the vicinity with her magnetic presence. Chappell Roan Roan’s performance wasn’t just a triumphant moment for her; it marked a larger conversation about how quickly an artist can rise and stay relevant. Despite her meteoric success, Roan was still labeled a “new” artist. Yet her performance, arguably one of the most anticipated of the night, suggested that the days of waiting years to become a Grammy headliner might be behind her. Charli xcx With her distinctive aesthetic and captivating performance style, she has long been a frontrunner in the entertainment scene. She embodies confidence and attitude, showcasing her looks while presenting a striking blue three-piece outfit. As one of the night’s final acts, her energy was electric, igniting the crowd and leaving a lasting impression. She brought familiar faces on stage with her, and together, they danced beneath a mesmerizing cascade of colorful lights. Her performance was nothing short of a showstopper. Raye Her performance was a breathtaking display of vocal mastery, showcasing her famous song in a new light. Her vocal range was extraordinary, effortlessly shifting between tender, vulnerable moments and powerful, gut-wrenching notes that conveyed deep emotion — sending chills through the crowd. Every note carried the weight of her experience. Her ability to convey such complexity and vulnerability made the performance even more impactful. She gave the song a fresh, dynamic energy that profoundly resonated with listeners, proving her vocal prowess and emotional depth as an artist. Billie Eilish Billie Eilish, whose third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, garnered widespread acclaim in 2024, opened the night with a deeply emotional rendition of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” Her performance resonated with the audience, showcasing her remarkable talent and solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the music industry. The haunting melodies and poignant lyrics captivated listeners, serving as a powerful reminder of her ability to push artistic boundaries and consistently leave audiences spellbound. Shakira Her performance was an incredible celebration of resilience and empowerment, especially for women overcoming adversity. Through her electrifying presence and powerful music, Shakira conveyed a message of strength, illustrating how women can rebuild themselves after toxic relationships and find their voices. Her performance was more than just a showcase of talent; it was an inspiring testament to the power of community-building among women. The Weekend What a spectacular entrance! Every moment was strategically crafted to captivate. From the compelling monologue announcement to the bold headlines casting shadows on his relationship with the academy and the Grammys. The recent release of his groundbreaking song adds to the intrigue, ensuring he remains firmly in the spotlight and refuses to be underestimated. As we look ahead, this upcoming year promises to be one where we should closely monitor The Weeknd’s every move. His influence is poised to resonate more than ever, and the music world will undoubtedly feel its impact. Benson Boone It was a dazzling display of both style and athleticism. His sparkly blue suit caught the light with every movement, adding a visual element that elevated the performance to another level. His ability to seamlessly integrate acrobatic movements into his routine was incredible, adding dynamism and energy that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. His stage presence was magnetic, drawing everyone in with confidence and fluidity. Cynthia erivo Her vocal mastery and emotional depth captivated the audience from the first note. Erivo skillfully blended power with vulnerability, delivering a personal and universal performance. Indeed, paying homage to Quincy Jones’ tribute, her talent went beyond singing; it celebrated artistry and storytelling. Each note resonated with her strong presence, highlighting her incredible range as an artist who deeply connects with her audience. It was an unforgettable moment that showcased the true power of music to inspire and move people. lady gaga & Bruno Mars Their tribute was breathtaking. Their performance seamlessly blended elegance, soul, and sheer talent. Both artists brought their unique styles to the stage while paying tribute with unmatched passion. As always, Lady Gaga’s vocal delivery was extraordinary, powerful, and emotionally charged. Bruno Mars added his signature flair, creating perfect harmony between them. Together, they made a dynamic and heartfelt tribute that honored the past and reminded us of the timelessness of great music. The performance radiated joy and reverence, celebrating music’s ability to unite and transcend tragedies. Shaboozey Shaboozey showcased an electrifying blend of energy, artistry, and raw talent. From the moment he hit the stage, his presence was undeniable, commanding attention with every beat. His unique style seamlessly blended genres, delivering an unforgettable fusion of sound that kept the audience hooked. His charisma and energy were contagious, captivating the audience from start to finish. This performance solidified his place as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in music today, proving his ability to elevate the stage with every note. Los Angeles Tribute The Los Angeles Tribute at the 2025 Grammys was an emotional and powerful homage. The performance captured the essence of Los Angeles as a hub of innovation, creativity, and unity in music amidst all the city’s hardships. It combined various genres and showcased the city’s incredible talent, weaving a narrative of artistic evolution while honoring the legends who have shaped the music world. The tribute celebrated community, resilience, and the connection between music and place. Chris Martin His performance was a masterclass in artistry. His voice, full of emotion and depth, carried a sense of vulnerability that resonated deeply with the audience. Chris effortlessly connected with everyone in the room, creating an intimate and powerful atmosphere. His performance showcased his talent and an experience that took the audience on a journey. Every note was delivered with purpose and heart. Teddy Swims Swims brought an undeniable soul and energy to the 2025 Grammys, delivering a performance rich with emotion and authenticity. His vocal range is extraordinary, and he uses it to the fullest. He weaved through raw passion and smoothness that left the audience in awe. Teddy’s ability to evoke such deep emotion with every note made his performance feel like a personal conversation with the audience, leaving a lasting impression. He captivated the room, showcasing his evolution as an artist while reaffirming his place as a force with which to be reckoned in the music world. Khruangbin Their performance provided a refreshing interlude during the awards show. The band took to the stage dressed in an array of cohesive yet uniquely styled outfits, each member showcasing their distinctive flair. The undeniable chemistry between them radiated not only through their interactions but also through the music they shared. Their song “May Ninth” was a perfect introduction for new fans, highlighting their exceptional musical talents and inviting listeners to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant sound for the first time.

As the night concluded, the conversation inevitably turned to a pressing question: what does being a “new artist” mean in 2025? Many fans and critics began to wonder whether the traditional definition of a “new artist” is starting to lose significance. With the rise of platforms like TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube, the way music is consumed — and the speed at which artists can gain a fanbase — has changed drastically in just five years.

The 2025 edition of the celebration of established legends felt more like a platform for fresh faces to claim their spot as the new generation of musical icons. It highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of the music industry, where artists can transition from viral hits to cultural institutions in a matter of months. Ultimately, the 2025 Grammys weren’t just a celebration of music; they were a snapshot of the industry’s future. One thing is sure: the future of Grammy performances looks fresher, faster, and more exciting than ever.