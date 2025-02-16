The 2025 Grammys Made History: Top 4 Moments

The 2025 Grammys was a jam-packed event featuring stellar performances, incredible red carpet couture (and mishaps), historic award moments, and even a moment of community. From breakout star Doechii’s monumental win to Chappell Roan’s unapologetic commemoration of the transgender community, here’s every moment that made history at this year’s Grammys.
- L.A. Fires
-
For the first time in recent history, the Grammys worked as both an awards ceremony and fundraiser. In partnership with MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s show, alongside host Trevor Noah, the Grammys raised nearly $9 million in aid for wildfire relief efforts.
The show itself gave constant mention to the recent blazes. Noah frequently reminded viewers to donate in addition to bringing Los Angeles firefighters onstage before the unveiling of the Album of the Year award. Towards the beginning of the Grammys, there was a performance of “I Love L.A.” by artists who were personally affected by the fires.
While some applauded the Recording Academy for addressing the destruction and uplifting members of the community, others saw the weaving of the show and the fires as “tone-deaf.” Many argue that asking viewers at home to donate while hundreds of celebrities engage in the luxury of the event made the entire inclusion of the fires “performative.”
- recording academy changes
-
The 2025 Grammys marked a year for change, down to the way the Recording Academy itself is organized. This year, the Academy added about 3,000 voting members to its body, changing the landscape for how votes for the Grammys come out with a new 13,000-member body. Now, the voting group is younger and consists of almost 40% consists of people of color.
As a result, The Weeknd ended his four-year boycott of the Grammys.
- Making black history
-
No longer just a Pegasus Palooza performer (iykyk), Doechii made history as the third woman ever to take home the award for Best Rap Album. The Tampa native’s album Alligator Bites Never Heal cemented her alongside Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.
Similarly, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album with Cowboy Carter. She also took home a win for Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter marking her fifth nomination for the award.
Sweeping his nominations, Kendrick Lamar took home Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Lamar seemingly won the diss war between him and fellow rapper Drake, as Drake received no Grammy awards this year.
Lastly, Alica Keys was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for her contributions to music, culture, advocacy, and artistry, presented by the legendary Queen Latifah.
- LGBTQ+ Gains
-
This year, as dubbed by this tweet, the Grammys were for the girls and the gays. Queer people dominated the nominations and wins list, making history with their art and speeches.
Charli XCX, the mother of “Brat Summer,” was nominated for eight categories and took home three wins: Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for Brat, and Best Dance Pop Recording for her song “Von Dutch.” Brat was revolutionary for the queer community, elevating Charli XCX and many artists featured on the album, like Troye Sivan. The album also embraced experimental and rebellious sounds, aesthetics, and themes that the community could relate to.
Chappell Roan, who has been a sensation in the music scene recently, had an impressive six nominations, including four major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year, standing alongside Grammy veterans such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar. Roan took home the award for Best New Artist.
Especially heartwarming was Roan’s pre-show interview, where the artist, who frequently adopts elements of drag and queer culture in her music, gave credit to trans women.
“I would not be here without trans girls. So just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can,” Roan said.
Roan’s words provide some levity for the trans community in light of the recent attacks and changes in legislation.
Similarly, Lady Gaga used her airtime when accepting the award for Best Pop Duo to uplift the LGBTQ+ community by shouting out, “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.” Moreover, Gaga gave her Little Monsters a little treat by debuting her new single “Abracadabra,” which has already begun making its rounds on social media.
While the Grammys have had their fair share of mishaps, this year’s ceremony marks meaningful progress and a step in the right direction. I, for one, cannot wait to see what performers like Chappell Roan, who has already teased her second album, Doechii, Lady Gaga, and more have in store for us.