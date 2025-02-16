The 2025 Grammys Made History: Top 4 Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The 2025 Grammys was a jam-packed event featuring stellar performances, incredible red carpet couture (and mishaps), historic award moments, and even a moment of community. From breakout star Doechii’s monumental win to Chappell Roan’s unapologetic commemoration of the transgender community, here’s every moment that made history at this year’s Grammys.

L.A. Fires

For the first time in recent history, the Grammys worked as both an awards ceremony and fundraiser. In partnership with MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s show, alongside host Trevor Noah, the Grammys raised nearly $9 million in aid for wildfire relief efforts. The show itself gave constant mention to the recent blazes. Noah frequently reminded viewers to donate in addition to bringing Los Angeles firefighters onstage before the unveiling of the Album of the Year award. Towards the beginning of the Grammys, there was a performance of “I Love L.A.” by artists who were personally affected by the fires. While some applauded the Recording Academy for addressing the destruction and uplifting members of the community, others saw the weaving of the show and the fires as “tone-deaf.” Many argue that asking viewers at home to donate while hundreds of celebrities engage in the luxury of the event made the entire inclusion of the fires “performative.”

recording academy changes

The 2025 Grammys marked a year for change, down to the way the Recording Academy itself is organized. This year, the Academy added about 3,000 voting members to its body, changing the landscape for how votes for the Grammys come out with a new 13,000-member body. Now, the voting group is younger and consists of almost 40% consists of people of color. As a result, The Weeknd ended his four-year boycott of the Grammys.

Making black history

No longer just a Pegasus Palooza performer (iykyk), Doechii made history as the third woman ever to take home the award for Best Rap Album. The Tampa native’s album Alligator Bites Never Heal cemented her alongside Lauryn Hill and Cardi B. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii) Similarly, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album with Cowboy Carter. She also took home a win for Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter marking her fifth nomination for the award. Sweeping his nominations, Kendrick Lamar took home Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Lamar seemingly won the diss war between him and fellow rapper Drake, as Drake received no Grammy awards this year. Lastly, Alica Keys was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for her contributions to music, culture, advocacy, and artistry, presented by the legendary Queen Latifah.

LGBTQ+ Gains