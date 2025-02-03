The Rise of Gothic Horror in 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The 2024 film season saw 129 films from DreamWorks, Disney, MGM, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., and 20th Century Fox. Six of these titles fell into the gothic horror subgenre — two more than the previous year.

What constitutes gothic horror?

Gothic horror is a literary subgenre heavily tied back to gothic literature. The genre uses imagery of crumbling castles and old buildings, supernatural creatures like ghosts and monsters, often seeing appearances of vampires. The genre is also known for its use of isolation and confinement, showing the characters’ physical and mental isolation, something apparent in this past year’s releases, like the parallel of Ellen and Thomas in Nosferatu.

Much like other gothic and dark pieces, gothic horror also plays on themes of moral ambiguity, showcasing characters with muddy pasts and questionable actions. Early subgenre works focused predominantly on morality, often through religion, using metaphors. In some instances, gothic horror pieces discuss revenge, sexual violence, most often towards women, and death. While it is common for stories in this category to have a romance plot, it is typically not the focus.

2024’s GOthic Horror Lineup

Moving into 2025, fans of these projects can only hope for more films in this category. And with the January release of the latest gothic horror installment, Wolfman, so close to the turn of the new year, it appears things are looking up for these dramatic horror films. As of now, it seems we can expect gothic horror to haunt us some more.