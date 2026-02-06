Let’s Talk About ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After another traumatizing season, Tell Me Lies is back for Season 3. We left on a big cliffhanger with a cover of “Mr. Brightside” playing in the background. Never a good thing. After the finale ended with that song, I could never listen to it the same. Everyone, take a deep breath, and let’s dive right into Season 3.

We are already 5 episodes in, and I quite frankly need to find Stephen DeMarco myself and have a stern conversation with him. After I finished Episode 5, I had to go take a walk to collect myself. I think that everyone in this show is so messed up that it actually makes me wince in pain. At this point, I’m rooting for Diana and Diana only. She is an absolute girlboss for finally ridding her life of Stephen. You go, queen!

Hulu

In the first episode, we are introduced to a new hottie, Alex. This man popped up on my screen, and I screeched in joy. We first see Alex as a drug dealer. We then learn that he and Bree were in the same group home. Sadly, he and Lucy start hooking up, and I sort of feel bad for him. Lucy is too screwed up to be messing with this good-looking man. He was so considerate to her in the new episode, and she was mad at him for it? Lucy, girl, what are you doing?

Another plot point that needs to be brought up is Bree and Wrigley. Guys, I love Evan, but these two have such a good dynamic, it’s hard to deny. After watching Episode 5, too, I’m rooting for them in the 2015 timeline all the way. Sorry, not sorry, Evan.

I feel that Bree and Wrigley understand each other on a more emotional level. Evan is just there to help Bree feel financially secure. All in all, though, this friend group needs to learn that there are other people at this college that they can date and hook up with.

This season, Lucy and Stephen have actually been quite tame, to say the least. Not normal, but more tame than other seasons. After Episode 2, they each have their own obstacles to handle. Lucy continues to self-sabotage, and Stephen continues to sabotage others. As much as I hate both of them, they honestly deserve each other.

Now for my favorites, Pippa and Diana. Oh my god—I absolutely love these two together. Even though Pippa is technically cheating on Wrigley, I don’t care. I am happy to know that they end up together in the 2015 timeline. Their plan to take Stephen down is so girlboss.

To end this on a “what the hell” note, let’s talk about the end of Episode 5. Stephen is planning to send those pictures to, I’m guessing, Harvard and Stanford, so Diana is forced to go to Yale. And Lucy is doing her girly things to the voicemail Stephen sent her last season. Girl, get up and get it together. You are too hot to be doing all of that.

With all that said, I’m honestly hoping that this turns into a murder mystery where Stephen is the victim. These characters have got to learn how to defend themselves, because why is Stephen even at the wedding? Neither Evan nor Bree liked him. I think it’s all a plan to defeat him because at this point, that’s all that makes sense. Anyways, here’s to another year of getting traumatized by Tell Me Lies.