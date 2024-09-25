This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice.”

That’s what Taylor Swift posted on Instagram on Sept. 10, voicing her coveted endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris. Swift’s endorsement came right after a key debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump, adding a new layer of attention to an already contentious day of the election season.

Her Instagram post praised Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” and her Vice Presidential pick Tim Walz for his longtime support of women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. The pop star made sure to remind her fans to do their own research on the two candidates and to register to vote.

At the end of the post, Swift signed off with “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance. Vance used the phrase “childless cat ladies” when he claimed that the U.S. is being controlled by women without children who “force their misery on the rest of the country.”

Trump responded to the endorsement with a public statement on Truth Social, expressing his newfound distaste for the pop star. Vance criticized Swift, suggesting her wealth alienates her from everyday Americans. Harris responded to the endorsement with a tongue-in-cheek campaign statement, which contained 28 Taylor Swift references, including calling her presidential opponent “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

For the most part, Swift’s fan base was supportive of the endorsement.

miss americana and The Gen z vote

While Swift’s endorsement certainly generated buzz within Pop Culture and Politics, it raises questions about the effectiveness of celebrity endorsements in mobilizing young voters. Importantly, CBS News reported that Swift’s endorsement drove over four hundred thousand additional people to Vote.gov, a national voter registration website. Despite this, experts tend to agree celebrity endorsements do not have much of an actual impact in voter numbers.

It should be noted that there has been a leftward shift in Swift’s main demographic of young women. According to a recent report from Gallup, young American women, ages 18-29, are identifying as liberal in historically high percentages. Particularly, Gen Z women are concerned about reproductive rights, an issue that Swift has been vocal about in the past.

Over the past 16 years, women ages 18-29 have shifted much further to the left in comparison to other groups. The Gallup’s report also notes that young women are not just superficially attracted to the liberal label, but instead have experienced a significant shift in worldview.

In contrast, young men have stayed relatively stagnant in their political leanings, exacerbating an already-present gender gap in voting. For example, young women have been cited as being increasingly concerned about racial relations in the past eight years. Young men are also increasingly concerned about the issue, but by significantly lesser percentages.

The Gallup report argues that young men are resistant to the label of liberal, despite having liberal beliefs, and have developed a disengagement from the current state of the Democratic party.

However, young voters have taken on a growing influence in recent elections and are likely to do so again come November. In 2020, voter turnout among those aged 18 to 29 exceeded 50%, according to the U.S. Elections Project, surpassing the turnout from 2012 when Barack Obama was elected.

What does this mean for Kamala Harris and the Gen Z vote?

speaking generally:

Young voters have been turning out in increasing numbers at poll stations in recent elections.

Young women are increasingly connected to the label “liberal,” and Kamala Harris by association.

Young men are more liberal than past generations, but they are developing a disengagement from the label, the Democratic Party, and, therefore, Kamala Harris.

In order for Harris to sway the Gen Z vote in a meaningful way, she must focus on addressing the gender gap among young voters, particularly the youngest male demographic.

Could Taylor Swift’s endorsement make a difference in THE END GAME?

Well, it’s complicated. It is indisputable that Swift is a beloved American figure, so it should be a given that her endorsement is a home run for Harris’ campaign. However, experts agree that Harris is near her ceiling with female Gen Z and Millennial support. Unfortunately for Harris, this is Swift’s main demographic.

Swift’s endorsement may energize young women who are already shifting left, but it remains uncertain whether her support will strike a chord with younger men, a demographic that has shown signs of disengagement from the Democratic Party. While Harris is already close to her maximum support among younger women, there may still be additional votes to gain. It could also be argued that Swift as a public figure resonates with many younger men.

Arguably the most important part of Swift’s endorsement is the emphasis placed on voter registration. While many young people lean liberal, that doesn’t necessarily mean they show up to vote. The more young voters who do, the higher Harris’ chances of winning. Regardless of political leanings, voting is always a good thing to do.

Overall, Harris may find it challenging to expand her base beyond her existing supporters, but Swift’s ability to drive voter engagement, as seen by the surge in voter registration, cannot be dismissed.

Ultimately, the “Question…?” is still up in the air as to whether Swift’s influence will translate into meaningful gains in the voting booth come November. If you are not yet registered to vote, it’s time to go visit Vote.gov for more information on the registration process. (It’s Taylor Swift approved!)