‘Tangled’ Live Action Cast is “Untangled”

Disney recently announced the cast of the live-action Tangled movie, expected to be released sometime in 2027. Based on a much-loved animated film with a rich history, the picks for the lead quickly caught the public’s attention, as well as mine.

Disney’s Tangled is based on the Brothers Grimm story, Rapunzel, which has a darker origin. Disney made some big edits in their film. For one, Flynn Rider’s character is a huge deviation from the original story. In the Brothers Grimm fairytale, Rapunzel is charmed by a nameless prince with little established personality, not a sarcastic thief. Additionally, Mother Gothel discovers Rapunzel’s princely visits when she falls pregnant, something that obviously did not make it into the Disney retelling. Another significant change in the plot from the original is Rapunzel’s magical hair. In the Brothers Grimm tale, Mother Gothel requests Rapunzel in exchange for gifting the king her magical flower, needed to save the queen from death, and desires her as payment rather than stealing her for her source of magic.

Yet, Disney’s edits made the story wildly popular. Tangled is Disney’s most expensive project, taking over six years to produce and costing $260 million. With over $590 million made at the box office, Disney must be hoping for a similar turnout for the live-action movie, and with well-received casting announcements, they may get it.

On Jan. 7, Disney revealed the leads. Teagan Croft will be playing Rapunzel alongside Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider. Croft is known for her roles as Raven on DC’s Titans and appearances on True Spirit, Legends of Tomorrow, and Women of a Certain Age. Manheim has starred in Disney’s previous big project, the Zombies franchise, and will take on the impossible task of playing many fans’ favorite Disney prince.

Many are criticising the decision to cast well-established actors in such an anticipated film. When casting characters who are already well known and loved, fans often prefer them to be played by a new actor, unassociated with any previous roles. It also allows less experienced actors to take on bigger roles.

Disney had a lot to make up for with the casting of the live-action Rapunzel, following criticism of the Snow White casting decisions and the movie’s low box office ratings. So far, though, fan reactions have been positive. The actors chosen look very similar to the animated characters and have played previous roles that resemble Rapunzel and Flynn Rider’s dynamic and recognizable personalities. Nevertheless, it will be difficult for any female actor to nail Rapunzel’s relatability, or for any male actor to live up to a character literally created after women at the animation studio attended a “hot man meeting.”

While more underground actors may been preferred, the people chosen may just live up to the hype of their animated counterparts. With a movie so rich in history and support, it is exciting to see it come to life in a new way.