T-minus 4 Years: The Climate Clock is Thawing Out

At the time of my typing this article, there are currently four years and 149 days left on the Climate Clock — this means this is the approximate amount of time to limit global warming temperatures back down to the 1.5°C threshold. Amidst current events and the bustling world around us, the neglected discussion of climate change has never left the table but instead has been brushed under the carpet while its catastrophic implications have slowly crept up on our ecological environments. In 2024 alone, we observed the melting of polar ice caps and the drastic increase in both year-round temperatures and fatal weather-related events.

As the issue of global warming continues to urge dire attention, ignorance of the situation from governments and representatives around the globe only elicits more cause for concern, as they show opposition to every new warning heeded by scientists and environmentalists alike.

With time running out on our window of action, here’s everything we know about the status of the Climate Clock in 2025 and what environmental efforts we can take before reaching the point of no return.

What is the Climate Clock?

The Climate Clock is a digitally displayed countdown that estimates the time before Earth’s drastically increasing global climates extend past the point of environmental salvation. Currently, the Climate Clock is illuminated on the side of New York’s Union Square in midtown Manhattan, which towers four stories over one of the most polluted cities in the world.

The start of the timer for the carbon footprint countdown dates back to 2015, when musician-activist David Usher and scientist Damon Matthews created an initial iteration. However, it wasn’t until September 2020 that the installation was displayed live at Union Square. Its purpose is to bring to people’s attention just how little time we have to take climate action and change our current harmful habits from carbon emissions to fossil fuel consumption. Establishing this clock began a global movement and helped to kick off the push for more awareness regarding climate change. At its launch, seven years was displayed on the board, but now that number has severely dwindled to only four years left, making this call to action extremely urgent now more than ever.

The significance of reaching 1.5°C

1.5°C is the golden number for the global climate, being the threshold before its turning point; in simpler terms, 1.5°C is the target temperature we do not wish to pass. Surpassing it could lead to an increase in even more fatal weather-related events, mosquito and tick-related diseases, invasive species populations, and economic deterioration, as we’ve already seen with recent occurrences around the globe correlated to increasing temperatures.

This past year, it was recorded that we had passed the limit, so scientists have been observing different approaches to what could be done to help resolve this and how we can prepare for a temperature as high as 1.6°C. It’s not that hitting this limit would cause effects in the snap of a finger, but we would see the consequences approaching much faster than they would usually be observed.

Government Impacts On Global Warming

In January, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. This made the U.S. one of only four countries in the world to not partake in this agreement. The Paris Agreement is a treaty where countries agreed to increase climate action and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help limit global warming to 1.5°C. In considering America’s withdrawal from this agreement, not only does this negatively affect the efforts to help prevent any more weather-related devastations within the United States, but it also paints the U.S. as an unreliable global partner. One would hope that after seeing all the calamities like the Los Angeles wildfires and the increase in hurricanes and how negatively they impacted communities, our government would make a better effort for its citizens.

Can We Do Anything?

Yes! Something can be done to help amid this chaos. Aside from having local governments and organizations like the Biomimicry Institute and Climate Collaborative trying to help, you can do small things at home that make a significant difference. Things like thrifting used clothes instead of buying from fast fashion websites, cutting down on single-use plastic by using more reusable containers, and even consuming more vegetables all contribute to reducing global pollutants! You can also partake in recycling, and if your community doesn’t provide containers or services, you can check on your county’s website to see where they have their recycling center and drop-off at wm.com or even earth911.com.

It can seem incredibly daunting, and at some points, this is entirely out of our hands, but the truth is that we have more power than we think. Working together as a community and making even the slightest difference can lead to a more significant impact. Keep an eye on that clock, and let’s not let the time catch us.