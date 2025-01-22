How To Support Californians Amid Devastating Wildfires

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

As someone who grew up in the sun-soaked neighborhoods of California, I’ve always seen the Golden State as a place of resilience and beauty. Now, many Californians have been faced with the dangerous Eaton and Palisades wildfires, demolishing California’s beloved nature and all the structures on its path with no remorse, including civilians.

From the Sierra foothills to the edges of Los Angeles, the blazes have upended lives, destroyed homes, and tested collective endurance. For those of us who once found comfort in the warm glow of California sunsets, the sight of smoke-filled skies and ash-covered streets is a heartbreaking reminder of the challenges facing the state.

Sweeping through 40,000 acres in Los Angeles, the fires have killed at least 27 people, according to NBC News. Similarly, ABC News reported that the Eaton and Palisades fires have become among California’s most destructive flames. There have been 36 additional people reported missing due to the fires, according to CBS.

Despite numerous theories stirring the media, the causes of the fires remain unidentified. According to AP News, lightning is typically the country’s most frequent cause of wildfires. However, investigators quickly eliminated this possibility after finding no reports of lightning in both the Eaton and Palisades areas.

Though the strong winds of the fires have finally calmed, they are expected to ignite again this week, according to CBS. Just when the exhausted Californians thought they made it through the worst, they are now told they must prepare for another blaze.

California may be on the other side of the country, but there are still ways we can help out. Whether you donate to an organization dedicated to helping victims or to a specific family in need, anything helps. That said, there are a lot of scammers out there, so be careful and research wherever you plan on donating.

NBC verified some reputable organizations, including the California Community Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, Ventura County Community Foundation, American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Direct Relief, and World Central Kitchen.

Photo courtesy of Cheryl White

San Diego was the first place I considered home. I couldn’t imagine seeing it turn to ash. My heart truly goes out to those who are seeing their homes and livelihoods ripped from them. We must do everything we can to support those who have lost everything. They need all the help they can get to rebuild their lives and communities after such devastation.