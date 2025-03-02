The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

It seems like every other day, another artist we once admired is exposed for hateful remarks or controversial actions, leaving many fans disappointed and disheartened. But, rather than constantly being disappointed, why not celebrate the artists who have consistently used their platform to advocate for equality and justice? To commemorate those, I have compiled a list of five non-mainstream artists who are undeniable advocates for everyone.

These artists hold a special place in my heart for more than just their music. I hope you give them a listen and keep supporting those who use their platform to make change.