It seems like every other day, another artist we once admired is exposed for hateful remarks or controversial actions, leaving many fans disappointed and disheartened. But, rather than constantly being disappointed, why not celebrate the artists who have consistently used their platform to advocate for equality and justice? To commemorate those, I have compiled a list of five non-mainstream artists who are undeniable advocates for everyone.
- Destroy Boys
In 2015, Alexia Roditis and Violet Mayugba formed Destroy Boys. Many of the songs that Roditis and Mayugba wrote touch on societal challenges and self-identity. Because lead singer and guitarist Roditis is queer, they have written songs about navigation and self-discovery.
“‘Vixen’ is the most notable song about being queer. It’s an oldie but goodie.”
“Part of the point for me is to make a change in the world. Putting out the music, playing a great show, being an escape for people is awesome. But I’ve been pretty politically motivated for a long time.“Alexia Roditis
- Superheaven
Superheaven is a band that has made such an impact on me. They have produced many beautiful songs addressing addiction, mental health, grief, etc., but Leach is one that sticks out to me. It describes how having mental illnesses can make a person feel like a burden in their relationship.
- SOFIA ISELLA
Despite only being 20 years old, Isella has somehow mastered the art of expression to the fullest. You may be familiar with her song “Everybody Supports Women.” This song addresses the unjust treatment that society places on women. It seems like people will only root for you until you reach a level of success.
“Everybody supports women until a woman’s doing better than you / Everybody wants you to love yourself until you actually do”“Everybody Supports Women,” Sofia Isella
- Magdalena bay
Magdalena Bay is a quirky pop duo. Sometimes, you never know what to expect regarding their music, videos, or social media. Despite their entertainment and quirkiness, their music can be very meaningful. Their album, Mercurial World, features a song called “Chaeri,” which touches on the issue of mental health and how much of an impact that can have on an individual.
“‘Chaeri’ muses on mental health, friendship, loneliness and control… It’s about the walls we put up and the walls we should tear down for the sake of authentic connection.”-Magdalena Bay
More recently, they released the album Imaginal Disk. Fans are interpreting the entire album as a single story of self-love and discovery. On their website, they’ve created a “Map” page that provides details about the life of True, the protagonist of this story.
- la femme
If you like French music, oh, do I have a band for you. La Femme is a French psychedelic band that creates music with meaning. Their most popular song, “Elle ne t’aime pas,” is a song that touches on feminism and the prevalence of male entitlement.
“Elle se prépare à sortir mais c’n’est pas pour toi qu’elle s’est fait belle / Et c’est moi le corbeau qui t’annonce cette triste nouvelle / Elle ne t’aime pas / Ciao bella”“Elle ne t’aime pas,” La Femme
These artists hold a special place in my heart for more than just their music. I hope you give them a listen and keep supporting those who use their platform to make change.