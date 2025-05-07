The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“New Year, New Me” has been a regular affirmation that most of us tell ourselves at the beginning of the new year, but some of us students are still figuring out what kind of goals to strive for or what areas to improve in our lives. If you relate, you’re not alone — this is a completely normal experience. Here are some general goals you can work on as a student for the summer.

Physical Health As much as most college students love to underestimate the importance of this category in our lives, your physical health most definitely impacts the way you perform in school and life, no matter how much you have on your plate. Better physical health leads to better performance, both mentally and physically. Some physical health goals that I find most students fail to incorporate into their lives are getting enough sunlight, exercising regularly, drinking water, and eating a balanced diet. Even if you’re having Chick-fil-A today, it’s still a great idea to enjoy your meal while having a bowl of veggies or fruit on the side for better digestion. In my personal experience, a walk in the sunshine helps boost my mood, especially since I spend most of my time indoors studying and working. Exercise doesn’t have to be at the gym; it can be a sport you enjoy or other exercises like yoga and pilates. Many videos on YouTube can help you get started if you’re new to the world of working out. Always keep a water bottle with you and drink as much as you can. 30-minute Floor Pilates Session Career/School It is okay if you want to take a break from focusing on school and your career during summer, especially if you’ve just finished a very overwhelming semester. If you want to resume schoolwork, one option is to take summer classes. This can be good for those who want to graduate on time or earlier. An internship is also great if you want to spend your summer gaining experience in your field. Working full-time can help you move forward in your career, as well as earn a steady income to save for the future. But remember to keep a balance because you’re allowed to have a break. Personal I cannot stress this enough — explore! Be a tourist in your own city or visit a budget-friendly destination. As humans, we are meant to explore and learn about every part of our world. Consume more art, film, media, and literature, especially because you have so much free time. Feed your brain with creativity and intellectualism. Even better, learning how to analyze these media will help you develop skills that you need in daily life, such as critical thinking. List your goals You could also pick up a hobby or start a side hustle. Maybe you want to start a business or practice self-care more. You can begin by identifying what interests you and listing the goals you want to achieve. All you have to do is start visualizing your ideal life and yourself. Ask yourself why you want to accomplish this goal. The more passion you have for it, the more likely you are to work towards it and not give up. So, ask yourself why. However, there is no need to overwhelm yourself. Instead of listing 100 goals, start with five. See if you can achieve those first five goals and then add more to the list.

Remember that some goals take time, so don’t beat yourself for starting small this year. All that matters is that you don’t give up! Also, remember that whether you have goals is entirely up to you. Sometimes it’s okay to slow down, go with the flow, and live life simply. Just don’t forget that life is too short not to give certain things a try.