Finals have dwindled away, which means summer is beginning to blossom. This is my last summer before graduation, so I want to take advantage of the last summer break I’ll likely ever have. As a college student with multiple jobs, my summer activities won’t include taking a week-long cruise vacation. For my fellow broke college students, I’ve compiled a list of fun activities I plan to do to relax the soul without breaking the bank.
- Have a Picnic
-
One of my favorite activities is grabbing a blanket, packing a lunch, and having a picnic. Whether by your lonesome or with friends, a picnic in the grass makes for a beautiful summer day.
I love picnics at the lake near my apartment complex, but your setting can be a local park, or even by the pool. It can be as basic or creative as you’d like. Make themed snacks and drinks, or have a fun dress code for the occasion.
- Make Fun Drinks
-
In the unforgivable Florida heat, it’s so important to stay hydrated. When water gets a bit boring, I love to experiment by making a fun and refreshing drink to keep me cool in the sun. You can make an iced coffee with a homemade syrup, a fruity iced tea, or even a flavored lemonade. Plenty of fun, easy recipes can up your beverage game without needing to buy an overpriced drink.
- Get Creative
-
Instead of my mental energy going towards school assignments, I want to use it to tap into my creativity. Take the time to try something new and creative, no matter your skill level. Try not to take it too seriously; instead, focus on enjoying yourself. Not only is it fun and relaxing, but trying something new can lead to a new hobby that you love. I plan on practicing my painting skills, as well as crocheting.
- Go Outside
-
With the semesters’ classes, projects, and work schedules, I found it difficult to go outside, take a breath, and be present in my surroundings. Breath in some fresh air and reconnect with the world around you. Going for a walk at a local park or lounging by the pool for a while makes a huge difference in my stress levels. Take advantage of the summer sun and touch some grass!
- Navigate Orlando’s Social Sphere
-
The summer is the perfect time to explore what your community has to offer. Orlando is a hot spot for local vintage markets, craft fairs, and vendors.
Websites like Orlando Weekly share a list of activities in Orlando every week, ranging from market days to wine-tasting events. Take in the view of Orlando’s unique local culture and learn something new.
A summer full of fun, fulfilling activities should not leave you broke. Take advantage of what Orlando offers instead of mourning a potential cruise vacation in Europe. As long as you get creative, you may find that the best vacation spot you can have is in your own backyard.