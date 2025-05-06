The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals have dwindled away, which means summer is beginning to blossom. This is my last summer before graduation, so I want to take advantage of the last summer break I’ll likely ever have. As a college student with multiple jobs, my summer activities won’t include taking a week-long cruise vacation. For my fellow broke college students, I’ve compiled a list of fun activities I plan to do to relax the soul without breaking the bank.

Have a Picnic One of my favorite activities is grabbing a blanket, packing a lunch, and having a picnic. Whether by your lonesome or with friends, a picnic in the grass makes for a beautiful summer day. Photo by ???? ???????? from Pexels I love picnics at the lake near my apartment complex, but your setting can be a local park, or even by the pool. It can be as basic or creative as you’d like. Make themed snacks and drinks, or have a fun dress code for the occasion. Make Fun Drinks In the unforgivable Florida heat, it’s so important to stay hydrated. When water gets a bit boring, I love to experiment by making a fun and refreshing drink to keep me cool in the sun. You can make an iced coffee with a homemade syrup, a fruity iced tea, or even a flavored lemonade. Plenty of fun, easy recipes can up your beverage game without needing to buy an overpriced drink. Get Creative Instead of my mental energy going towards school assignments, I want to use it to tap into my creativity. Take the time to try something new and creative, no matter your skill level. Try not to take it too seriously; instead, focus on enjoying yourself. Not only is it fun and relaxing, but trying something new can lead to a new hobby that you love. I plan on practicing my painting skills, as well as crocheting. Photo by Victoria Bilsborough from Unsplash Go Outside With the semesters’ classes, projects, and work schedules, I found it difficult to go outside, take a breath, and be present in my surroundings. Breath in some fresh air and reconnect with the world around you. Going for a walk at a local park or lounging by the pool for a while makes a huge difference in my stress levels. Take advantage of the summer sun and touch some grass! Navigate Orlando’s Social Sphere The summer is the perfect time to explore what your community has to offer. Orlando is a hot spot for local vintage markets, craft fairs, and vendors. Kimberly Kao / Spoon Websites like Orlando Weekly share a list of activities in Orlando every week, ranging from market days to wine-tasting events. Take in the view of Orlando’s unique local culture and learn something new.

A summer full of fun, fulfilling activities should not leave you broke. Take advantage of what Orlando offers instead of mourning a potential cruise vacation in Europe. As long as you get creative, you may find that the best vacation spot you can have is in your own backyard.