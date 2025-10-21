St. Cloud’s Unforgettable Halloween Trail of Terror

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days grow shorter and a crisp chill creeps into the air, Halloween excitement is beginning to take hold. Front yards are filling with pumpkins and cobwebs, and the search for spooky fun is officially on. Whether you’re a horror fanatic or just love a good seasonal scare, there’s something truly magical about embracing the spooky spirit of October.

It’s the perfect time to head out with friends in search of some spectacular thrills. If you’re looking for a frightfully fun way to celebrate while supporting the local community, St. Cloud’s Trail of Terror is the place to be!

This year, St. Cloud’s beloved Trail of Terror returns with a chilling new theme: “The Legend of Peghorn.” Held at Peghorn Nature Park, this spooky event offers much more than just jump scares. With entry set at just $15, guests can enjoy an evening of thrilling Halloween-themed fun filled with food trucks, DJ-spun festive music, and carnival games where you can try your hand at winning prizes! It’s the perfect mix of fun and frightening, making it universal for teens, adults, and thrill-seeking families.

Once you’ve had your fill of food and music, the real terror begins. Brave patrons will enter the Trail of Terror, bestowing a wooded path transformed with spooky Halloween decor and haunting effects. Along the way, you’ll encounter a cast of scare actors truly dedicated to their craft, screeching, growling, and appearing from the shadows to get your adrenaline pumping. Every step is thoughtfully designed to immerse you in the legend, making you look over your shoulder at every turn.

“It’s spooky, it’s funny, and you never really know what’s going to happen. It’s cool to see how creative people can get.” Caelyn Lee, Trail of Terror Scare Actor

Not only is the Trail of Terror a blast for thrill-seekers, but it also allows patrons to support their city. Proceeds from ticket sales go right back into the community, helping fund future events throughout the year, from holiday parades to spring festivals. Many can attest that the sense of community and dedication that goes into these occasions is what sets them apart from larger commercial haunts. This is neighbors scaring neighbors, all for the love of Halloween!

For some, what makes the Trail of Terror truly unique is its setting. Peghorn Nature Park, normally a peaceful escape into Florida’s natural beauty, becomes unrecognizable under the spell of Halloween. The winding trails, dense trees, and natural shadows of the park create an atmosphere that no indoor haunt could ever achieve.

“We spend hours painting props by hand. Everything is made by one of our crew memebers to make the experience as amazing as possible for guests.” Rylee Hunt, Trails of Terror Scare Actor

You aren’t just walking through a maze of props; you are stepping into a living horror movie woven into the woods themselves. With each snap of a twig underfoot and every rustle in the bushes, you’ll feel the eerie presence of Peghorn Nature Park’s history looming. It’s a sensory experience that heightens each scare, making the Trail of Terror an unforgettable Halloween adventure.

This weekend will be the last to experience this must-see event, running Oct. 24 and 25 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 2101 Peghorn Way. With only two remaining nights to face the terror, tickets are expected to sell quickly, so don’t wait until the last minute! You can buy your tickets online and secure your spot for one of St. Cloud’s most thrilling events of the year.