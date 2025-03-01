The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The recent airing of SNL’s 50th-anniversary special was a joy to witness in many ways. It brought back beloved former cast members such as Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, and Adam Sandler. Not only did the episode harken back to the old, but fans received the newest installation of the internet’s favorite sketch and suave paramour: Domingo.

“Domingo: Vow Renewal” features a plethora of celebrity cameos. Sabrina Carpenter stars as the bride’s childhood bestie to help sing a parody version of her hit “Espresso.” Of course, Marcello Hernández returns as Domingo, bringing his two brothers with him, Santiago (Bad Bunny) and Rinaldo (Pedro Pascal).

The sketch features so many iconic moments, but in the aftermath of its airing, one clip, in particular, has gained traction on social media as an accurate representation of what all of us are feeling about Domingo’s older brother.

Now that SNL (and Carpenter) have reminded the world of Pascal’s dreaminess, we thought we’d take the time to compile a definitive (and highly opinionated) list of other hotties of a similar caliber, particularly men who have taken the world by storm as a niche paragon of male sexiness, which Pascal very much falls under. We’re talking about DILFs. The male counterpart to MILF (Mom-I’d-Like-to-F*ck), DILF affectionately stands for “Dad-I’d-Like-to-F*ck.”

Though not always an actual father, DILFs are typically labeled as such because of their attractiveness continuing into (or perhaps enhancing with) older age. This kind of guy also has a specific aura, a “je ne sais quoi.” They usually seem like they would take good care of you like they would their kid, a dependable “emergency contact” (in social media speak). However, it is not just any older celebrity that can measure up to the standards of DILF. Thus, we hope this article can serve as a need-to-know guide for those curious about who is deemed worthy of this auspicious credential.

our official dilf lineup

We could go on and on about our favorite DILFs, but we hope this list will suffice. We’re sure there are some strong arguments for those who didn’t make the cut, but at the end of the day, the DILF is in the eye of the beholder. It’s up to you to decide who’s DILF enough for you and who’s just a hot old man.