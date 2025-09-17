Slay, Savor, Support: Latin-Founded Favorites in Fashion, Food and Lifestyle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect time to celebrate the creativity, culture, and entrepreneurship of the Latinx community. One of the most meaningful ways to honor this heritage is by supporting Latin-founded favorites — brands that not only create amazing products but also share stories, traditions, and values rooted in Latin American culture. From beauty and skincare to fashion and food, these brands are breaking barriers and inspiring communities. By shopping from these entrepreneurs, you’re not just buying a product — you’re uplifting a vision, supporting families, and helping amplify diverse voices.

Whether you’re exploring vibrant prints in fashion, indulging in authentic Latin flavors, or trying a skincare line inspired by natural ingredients, there’s something for everyone in this list. Here are 10 Latinx-founded brands that stand out for their creativity, impact, and cultural significance.

Ceremonia

Function of Beauty Founder: Babba C. Rivera About the brand: Inspired by her Latinx roots, Rivera created Ceremonia to reimagine haircare through cultural traditions. Each product blends clean beauty with natural Latin American ingredients like aloe vera and guava. Why it stands out: There’s more to Ceremonia than its focus on hair. The brand honors heritage while embracing modern beauty rituals. How to support: Shop online or at Sephora, and follow Ceremonia on Instagram for tips and routines.

rizos curls

Photo by Honey Yanibel Minaya Cruz from Unsplash Founder: Julissa Prado About the brand: Growing up, Prado struggled to find products that celebrated curly hair, so she created her own. Rizos Curls quickly grew into a community-driven brand that empowers people to embrace their natural texture. Why it stands out: I personally use Rizos Curls, and it’s incredible for keeping curls soft, defined, and healthy. The brand also uplifts curly-haired Latinas with motivational campaigns. How to support: Available for purchase online, at Ulta, and through their social media.

SIETE FOODS

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels Founders: Miguel and Veronica Garza About the brand: The Garza family started making grain-free tortillas at home to support Veronica’s gluten-free lifestyle. Their kitchen experiment developed into Siete Foods, now a household name for healthy, Mexican-American staples. Why it stands out: By combining family tradition with health-conscious recipes, Siete Foods makes Mexican food more accessible to everyone. How to support: Shop at major grocery stores, online, or explore their recipes on social media.

LOISA

Photo by Shantanu Pal from Pexels Founders: Scott Hattis and Kenny Ortega About the brand: Loisa was created to offer a healthier twist on beloved Latin seasonings, such as sazon and adobo. They take pride in creating organic spices with no artificial colors or additives. Why it stands out: Loisa preserves the traditional Latin seasoning that people love while focusing on clean, quality ingredients. How to support: Shop their seasonings, spices, and cookware online, and follow their Instagram for cooking inspiration.

MELINDA’S

Emmrick Mccadden / Spoon Founder: David Figueroa About the brand: Since the 1980s, Melinda’s has built a reputation for creating bold, authentic hot sauces that bring the flavors of Latin America to tables worldwide. Why it stands out: With a wide range of flavors and spice levels, Melinda’s has something for every palate. How to support: Available online, at grocery stores, and through specialty retailers.

HIJA DE TU MADRE

Kristen Bryant / Her Campus Founder: Patty Delgado About the brand: Delgado launched this lifestyle brand to celebrate bicultural identity, blending fashion with Latinx culture. Hija De Tu Madre’s signature denim jackets with Virgen de Guadalupe embroidery became instant wardrobe staples. Why it stands out: It’s unapologetically Latina, creating bold, expressive pieces that double as conversation starters. How to support: Shop their online store and follow their inspiring content on Instagram.

Viva la bonita

Photo by Burgess Milner from Unsplash Founder: Lizette Bonilla About the brand: Bonilla created Viva La Bonita to celebrate Latina culture with vibrant and inclusive beauty and lifestyle products. Why it stands out: It empowers women and highlights cultural pride through playfully bold items.

How to support: Shop online and follow their social media for product launches and inspiration.

BEAUTYBLENDER

Sephora Founder: Rea Ann Silva About the brand: Silva invented the iconic Beautyblender sponge to revolutionize makeup application for all skin types. Why it stands out: It combines innovation, accessibility, and inclusivity in a simple yet powerful product. How to support: Shop online and at major retailers, or follow their social media for tutorials and updates.

valija