Sing Out Loud Review: Who Made Us Sing the Loudest

The Sing Out Loud festival is an annual festival hosted in Saint Augustine, Florida. With headline acts Beabadoobee and Hozier, along with sets from Sombr, David Kushner, Gigi Perez, and Brenn!, Vance Joy, The Teskey Brothers, Father John Misty, and Maren Morris, the lineup made for our favorite Sing Out Loud yet.

One of the festival’s biggest sponsors was Live Wildly, whose mission to connect people with nature came through in the event planning. Merchandise was made with recycled materials, plastic cups were returned to assigned boxes, and facts about Florida’s diverse landscape were displayed on the main screens.

While the festival had grown from its small local roots, it still felt like St. Augustine. Local conservation charities set up tents with information necessary to preserve St. Augustine’s beautiful landscape. Two local artists opened each day of the festival, giving St. Augustine’s. Local artists also created the festival merch through a t-shirt design contest, with proceeds supporting the community’s essential conservation efforts.

But three acts really brought the festival to life. Here are the top three sets of Sing Out Loud 2025.

Brenn!

Back in 2022, I took my daily break in the bathroom during class, where I met with my best friend. I remember she was obsessed with this new artist she found on TikTok, Brenn!. As we sat on the sink counter, she played his song, “4runner.” I loved it. I then went through a three-month stage of being obsessed with him, and he became my favorite white boy of the year. Fast forward four years, and I had somewhat forgotten about Brenn!, but here I was at the Sing Out Loud Festival seeing Brenn! again. Not only had his voice improved, but his lyricism had also become even better. With a mix of modern pop music and folk, he has a unique yet comforting voice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenn! (@brennnnnnnn) @brennnnnnnn via Instagram Brenn! found his love of music in a high school band, which he later left in 2022 to sign with a record label. After his first song, “4runner,” gained 500k streams in one day, he went on to release his first EP in 2024. During the festival, he mentioned his tendency to mentally check out of relationships while he is in them. This tendency is reflected in a multitude of songs that describe different, relatable tropes from relationships. To be quite honest, we considered putting Sombr in this third place. Sombr is a bit more popular and has some catchy songs. Nevertheless, Brenn!’s music felt more lively and grounded. He had a fantastic stage presence, was hilarious, and had a powerful voice. Upon further research, we found his TikTok, which features him in the car making great content that anyone can relate to. If you’re looking for what to listen to, I suggest starting with “4runner,” continuing to the “Upstate,” and ending with “Franklin House.”

Gigi perez

The second spot goes to Florida’s own GiGi Perez. She found herself in this spot for her emotional, heartfelt performance. Gigi opened her set with a speech about how she was looking forward to performing in Florida “all year.” As a Florida native, she was coming home. She sang about her Florida upbringing in “At the Beach in Every Life,” a song about her beach town, which was intimate to the Florida crowd. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sing Out Loud Festival (@singoutloudfestival) @singoutloudfestival via Instagram She brought out her younger sister, Isabella Perez, to sing “Sugar Water.” The song details their childhood and longing for the simplicity of youth while also coming to terms with the trauma the sisters experienced. Isabella was seen with teary eyes, singing the song she had co-written with her big sister. During this time, it began drizzling. The light rain added to the emotional atmosphere. As an older sister, GiGi’s hit songs were especially emotional. The song “Fable” is about Gigi’s older sister, Celeste, who tragically passed in 2020. “At the Beach in Every Life” features voice messages from Celeste. Both describe the special relationship between sisters and the intense loss that accompanies it. The addition of Isabella made the performance a special one for the sisters, as well as special for the audience. Her voice was just as powerful live. Her powerful voice, heartfelt lyrics, sister guest star, and movie-worthy rain drizzle made it an unforgettable experience.

hozier