Incorporate Feminism In Your Daily Life

Feminism doesn’t always need to be about the large-scale protests, although they certainly have their place in the constant fight for equality. Sometimes, we need to shift our focus to the smaller ways we can support feminism every day.

Microfeminism, a relatively recent phenomenon, refers to the subtle ways in which we challenge gender norms. It’s the kind of activism you can enact in a conversation with a friend, on a date, and even in the classroom. There are even some acts of microfeminism that you might already be doing without realizing.

Microfeminism allows people online to share simple ways to participate in feminism that feel less intimidating than marching in protests or emailing local congresspeople to incite policy change. A recent microtrend on TikTok features women sharing the microfeminisms they use daily.

These actions may seem small, but they can cause a ripple effect that sparks a conversation of groundbreaking change. Here are a few small things that you can do right now to practice microfeminism.

Understand The Influence of Intersectionality The first step of incorporating microfeminism into your life is understanding how intersectionality plays into the suppression of women in society. Intersectionality refers to a framework that suggests different systems of power influence each other to reinforce inequality. It is important to understand how systems of power, such as racism, contribute to sexism. Without speaking out against racism, the efforts you may make toward feminism could be meaningless, enacting no real change. Ensure that your activism extends to all areas of social injustice, not just feminist concerns. Stop Apologizing Instinctively apologizing is especially common among women and gender-marginalized people navigating environments that center patriarchal norms. Saying “sorry” for taking up space or asking questions is a learned behavior that is causing more harm than you realize. It’s not just a habit; it’s often a survival strategy within systems that punish women and reward men for being assertive. As a microfeminist action, refusing to apologize for non-harmful behavior can be a quiet yet powerful way to reclaim authority. Ignore the Male Gaze A lot of mainstream fashion today has been influenced by the male gaze, creating expectations for women to make style choices that are agreeable, pleasing, and conventionally attractive. For many women, there is a silent pressure to look “presentable” in a way that discourages comfort, a pressure that most men wouldn’t report influencing their everyday lives. Wearing what makes you feel empowered, expressive, and comfortable, regardless of how it is perceived, is a simple microfeminist act that can be practiced each day. Whether it’s oversized, revealing, plain, bold, or anything in between, choosing your clothes without centering the male gaze disrupts a system that tells women their value is rooted in their appearance. Be Loud and Take Up Space Women are often told to shrink themselves to make room for men — both literally and figuratively. Even on the sidewalk, a 2025 study showed that women are far more likely to move and avoid a collision, while men continue straight through. Moving out of the way, speaking softly, sitting neatly; in every aspect of existence, women hold the responsibility of being small. Resist that expectation by refusing to shrink yourself. Speak loudly, walk confidently, and hold your path. Take up the space you require without apology. This isn’t about aggression; it’s about unlearning that your presence is a hindrance to men. Photo by Sincerely Media from Unsplash Compliment Women Beyond Their Looks There’s nothing wrong with appreciating someone’s style, especially when they’ve clearly put effort into their look. However, comments revolving around women’s appearance are often the default. Women are rarely complimented on their ideas or work before their appearance in casual settings. Consciously choosing to compliment women on their accomplishments before their appearance is a microfeminist act that anyone can incorporate into their daily lives, regardless of gender identity. Compliments rooted in academics or work reinforce that a woman’s worth is not tied to their beauty. Not only do these words go deeper, they stick. Don’t Be Ashamed of Carrying Menstrual Products Treating periods like a secret is something that most women have done. Sticking a tampon up your sleeve or slipping a pad into your pockets before walking to the restroom is an action that might seem harmless, but reflects a deeper culture that shames women for natural bodily functions. Don’t be afraid to carry your tampon in plain sight. Ask for a pad without lowering your voice. Refusing to hide your menstrual products is a subtle microfeminist act that challenges the idea that femininity is something to apologize for. Support Minority-Owned Businesses Where you spend your money is a powerful form of everyday activism. Supporting minority-owned businesses, including those owned by women, can help foster community resilience. Whether it’s your go-to coffee spot, a chic boutique, or even an artist on Etsy, choosing to invest your money in businesses led by minorities challenges the outdated idea that entrepreneurship should be a white-male-dominated venture. Plus, there are plenty of women-owned businesses to explore in the UCF area, including Valhalla Bakery, owned by Celine Beltgens. Original photo by Kendal Asbury Expect More of Men Our society has been conditioned to applaud men for doing the bare minimum: a dad changes a diaper and he’s “babysitting,” not parenting, a husband does the dishes and he’s “helping out.” Women, however, are expected to handle parenting, emotional labor, and housework, alongside full-time jobs, without congratulations. This imbalance isn’t just unfair; it’s layered in sexism that dates back to the gendered social standards of eras long gone. Simply expecting men to share the responsibility in the home is a microfeminist action that highlights how low the bar is set for them.

Microfeminism reminds us that activism doesn’t always require a loud voice. Sometimes, all we need is an understanding of the ways that gendered behavior often contributes to the patriarchy in subtle ways that can be challenged by microfeminism. These small choices, repeated over time, gradually erode the systems that perpetuate inequality.

As a student, your influence extends further than you might think. Start big or small, but make sure you’re starting somewhere.