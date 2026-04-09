Signs of Resistance: Creativity in the ‘No Kings’ Movement

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cardboard crowns crossed out in red, bold slogans painted in marker, and crowds chanting in unison across the country. The message is clear: “No Kings.” As of April 1, this fast-growing movement has sparked three major nationwide waves, with the largest on March 28 drawing more than 3,300 events. Organized by groups like 50501 and Indivisible, these nonviolent rallies push back against what participants see as rising presidential power under the Trump administration. At its core, the movement is driven by generations determined to defend democracy and make sure no leader is treated like royalty.

“It belongs to We the People—the people who care, who show up, and who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.” nokings.org/about-nk

While the crowds were loud, the signs spoke even louder, turning sidewalks and streets into a gallery of protest and expression. Each poster told its own story, whether through humor, irony, or powerful simplicity, reflecting the voices behind the movement. Together, they created a visual language that was impossible to ignore, screaming “we are here, and we aren’t going anywhere.”

Narrowing it down wasn’t easy, but a few signs stood out above the rest. Here are my top five picks of the best ‘No Kings’ protest signs.

“Same Sh*t Different Hat” This Instagram post highlights some of the most striking signs from the Chicago protests. As I was scrolling through, slide four immediately caught my attention. The sign reads “Same Sh*t, Different Hat” and displays illustrations of a Nazi hat, a MAGA hat, a KKK hood, and a Confederate flag hat. I find this sign particularly powerful because it conveys how oppression and hatred in the United States have persisted across generations, taking on different forms but continuing to target marginalized groups. Its simplicity and directness make it a striking visual reminder of the enduring impact of systemic injustice. View this post on Instagram @indivisiblechicago via Instagram “If We Burn You Burn With Us” For any of The Hunger Games fans, you’ll immediately recognize the quote on slide five and feel the weight of its message. The sign displays a Mockingjay alongside the line, “If we burn, you burn with us,” linking a pop culture reference to a real-life protest. In the film, this quote represents resistance and collective action against an oppressive regime, showing that the oppressed will fight back and hold those in power accountable. Similarly, in the ‘No Kings’ protests, the quote resonates as a powerful declaration of solidarity, signaling that the movement will not stay silent and that collective voices can push for accountability and change. View this post on Instagram @couriernewsroom via Instagram “Japanese Americans Remember” I think this protest has really brought together diverse communities, all standing up for their neighbors. On slide 17, we see a striking example: a sign that reads, “Japanese Americans Remember, we were taken from our communities too. Hands off our immigrant neighbors,” accompanied by an image of Hello Kitty wearing a barbed wire headpiece. This sign references the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, where thousands were forcibly removed from their homes and placed in camps simply because of their ancestry. By connecting that history to today’s struggles of immigrant communities, the sign powerfully highlights the importance of solidarity and the lessons of the past, reminding us that protecting the rights of one group is a part of protecting the rights of all. View this post on Instagram @eviexlynnphotography via Instagram The Statue of Liberty Arrest While not a traditional physical sign, this protest image makes a striking statement. A protester—identified by the New York Post on Instagram as “that.vvitch”—was dressed as Lady Liberty and seen being arrested with chains around her waist. These chains were not just part of a costume, but served as a powerful symbol. The image vividly illustrates a perceived infringement on liberties and First Amendment rights, turning the moment into a living representation of restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly. By embodying the very principles she is protesting for, the image shows how the protester transforms a single arrest into a dramatic visual commentary on the state of democratic freedoms. View this post on Instagram @afpnewsagency via Instagram “Trump Must Go Now!” Arguably, the most powerful display of solidarity from the ‘No Kings’ protest took place in San Francisco, where thousands of people gathered to form a living message. From above, their coordinated presence spelled out a bold declaration: “Trump must go now! No ICE. No Wars. No Lies. No Kings.” This striking visual transformed the crowd itself into a symbol of collective resistance, amplifying their message. By physically embodying their demands, the protestors created a moment of unity and defiance that was impossible to ignore—a testament to the power of organized and peaceful protest to inspire change. View this post on Instagram @storyofadrone via Instagram

Looking at these five signs, it’s clear that the ‘No Kings’ protest is not only about resistance, but also about expression. Each one reflects a unique voice, yet all come together to deliver the same powerful message: authority must be earned, not inherited or imposed. In their creativity and conviction, these signs show how protestors can turn words into lasting impact.