Moms Can Have Careers, Too

Though society has evolved in countless ways over the centuries, certain struggles remain deeply rooted — one of them being the ongoing conflict many women face in trying to balance career and family. Despite progress and changing expectations, women are still met with judgment no matter what path they choose.

Those who find fulfillment in pursuing ambitious careers and independence are often labeled as “too feminist” or accused of neglecting their “natural role.” Meanwhile, women who dedicate themselves fully to motherhood and homemaking are criticized as “too traditional” or “lacking ambition.” For the many women who dream of having both a meaningful career and a nurturing family, they’re often told it’s unrealistic, and that they must choose between being a devoted mother and wife or being a successful professional.

As someone who deeply values both, I’ve come to believe that this idea is simply untrue. Real fulfillment lies in finding balance. For as long as I can remember, I’ve carried two dreams with equal weight: to pursue a challenging, purpose-driven career and to one day build a loving family. To me, those aren’t opposing forces — they’re intertwined parts of who I am. As I watch more women begin to reject the false choice between professional success and personal life, I know this isn’t just my story; it’s a movement quietly taking shape in our generation.

A Dual Purpose

One of my earliest childhood memories is being gifted two very distinct yet strangely intertwined objects — a toy stethoscope and a baby doll. They quickly became my most prized possessions. Every day, I’d run around the house checking everyone’s heartbeat, convinced I was making them feel better. Whenever someone told me I was, I felt a little rush of pride in my tiny heart. However, the moment I thought I heard my baby doll cry, I’d drop everything to comfort her, making sure she was okay. Then, once she was safely tucked in my arm, I’d sling the stethoscope back around my neck and continue my “checkups.”

This memory has always symbolized my two greatest purposes in life: excelling in a demanding career and one day nurturing a loving family. While society often treats these roles as mutually exclusive, I never saw them that way. To me, nurturing myself through independence while nurturing others through love and companionship has always felt naturally complementary. Even as a little girl, the idea of doing both made me feel like a superhero. Over time, I’ve understood why: balancing career and motherhood offers a unique fulfillment — a sense of accomplishment beyond caregiving, while still grounding yourself in love and connection.

That balance looks different for everyone, but I’ve always known it’s right for me. Much of that comes from growing up with parents on opposite ends of the spectrum: my dad, a driven workaholic, and my mom, a devoted homemaker defined by empathy and sacrifice. Together, they became my biggest role models, inspiring me to merge their best qualities into my own life.

However, for many girls my age, that kind of clarity doesn’t come easily, and that’s okay. Often, we carry a quiet, subconscious guilt around our ambitions, torn between what we want and what society expects. We see men seeming to “have it all” — succeeding in demanding careers, staying social, pursuing hobbies — and it looks effortless. That said, when we imagine ourselves doing all of that at once, and doing it well, it suddenly feels overwhelming, almost impossible.

The Beauty of a Life Built on Ambition and Love

A major reason I’ve always known I wanted to balance career and family in my adult life is because of the household I grew up in, especially my mom’s experience. My dad has long been the main breadwinner, while my mom’s career was shorter and far less consistent. This wasn’t due to a lack of ability; she was just as educated and capable as my dad. However, when she decided to step back and focus entirely on raising us, she faced the same internal conflict many women do. She felt pressured to choose, believing she couldn’t succeed in business while being a mother.

Looking back now, she often says she wishes she hadn’t given up one for the other. Though she loves her family deeply, there’s a part of her that aches for the independence, identity, and autonomy she might have built by pursuing both paths instead of sacrificing one entirely.

Now, I know some demanding careers can make balance feel out of reach, but if you truly want both, it is possible. The biggest reason I’ve always emphasized the importance of maintaining both is personal fulfillment and identity beyond a single role. Women are capable of so much emotionally and intellectually, and it would be a shame to limit ourselves to only one strength when we can channel all of them into different areas of our lives.

A career cultivates purpose, achievement, and independence, nurturing intellectual growth, creativity, and ambition. It also reinforces that our worth is multifaceted, not defined by one identity. Beyond that, career ambition builds financial independence and long-term stability, not as an “escape plan” or to one-up their spouse, but as a way for both partners to empower each other and share responsibility. Financial independence allows women to contribute equally to household decisions and build confidence and autonomy, not just for themselves but for their families as well.

Not to mention, balancing both makes you a role model. Children who grow up seeing women pursue a career and family learn that their dreams don’t have to be limited. It shows both sons and daughters that caregiving and career excellence can coexist, and that balance is not only possible, but powerful.

Similarly, having a family and becoming a mother has always felt deeply fulfilling to me because it offers emotional connection and a sense of belonging. Family provides steady love, support, and stability, grounding yourself during stressful times and providing a type of comfort no career achievement can replace. These bonds are essential for well-being and resilience.

Family roles, whether as a partner or parent, also foster a different kind of growth. They nurture empathy, patience, communication, and emotional intelligence, inviting you to show up for others in meaningful ways and helping you become a more grounded, well-rounded version of yourself. Even the most independent person needs a support system — whether it’s a peaceful dinner with a partner or the joy of coming home to an adorable, giggly baby.

Redefining “Having It All”

At the end of the day, “having it all” was never meant to look the same for every woman. It isn’t about perfection or doing everything at once; it’s about building a life that reflects your values, dreams, and the parts of yourself you refuse to silence. For me, that means embracing both ambition and love, career and family, the white coat and the baby carrier, not as competing forces, but as equally meaningful chapters of the same story.

Our generation has the chance to rewrite what womanhood, success, and fulfillment look like. We’re allowed to chase demanding careers without giving up softness, and we’re allowed to build families without abandoning our ambitions. Balance doesn’t make you less dedicated; it makes you whole.

If “having it all” ever needed a new definition, maybe it’s this: choosing the life that feels right for you and permitting yourself to grow in every direction. If that means walking into your future wearing both symbols of professional purpose and personal dreams, then so be it, because that’s not being unrealistic — that’s being unstoppable.