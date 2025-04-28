‘Sex and the City’ Will Always Be the Ultimate Girls Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, ‘90s TV shows just hit different in the best way possible. They just knew how to tell stories and make them last 20 episodes in a way that I love. No other show does it better than the epitome of women’s TV, Sex and the City. Not because it is about fashion or men, but because at its core, it’s about identity, friendship, and womanhood in all its messy, beautiful forms.

It has the perfect dynamics of four unique individual characters and how they work together in perfect harmony. They’re honest with each other, even when it hurts. They will do anything for each other and show up, no matter what they’re going through. It’s not romanticized — it’s real friendship. They argue, they grow, and things fall apart, but they always come back together.

I believe every woman can at least find a bit of herself in one of the characters and their experiences. It is one of my favorite questions to ask to get to know people.

For me, I’ve always been Carrie Bradshaw. I know people hate on her, saying she is self-absorbed and a little too into Mr. Big. But every character is a little bit flawed, and that’s what makes them relatable.

She doesn’t always get it right. She’s emotional, romantic, and insecure, yet also a dreamer. She lives my dream — writing from her bedroom, pouring her life experience into what she has to say. While she spends her money on shoes and brunch with her girls, she lives for those little moments. She wants to love, but she also wants herself. I can relate to that.

Even with everything, what I love is that I can see a little bit of myself in all of them.

Samantha exudes the utmost confidence that is difficult for anyone to achieve. She is who everyone wants to be but can’t seem to master. She’s bold, sexually empowered, and never apologizes for who she is. She is the true definition of an icon.

Charlotte is so well put together. It takes years of experience to master that amount of poise. She is graceful and believes in true love. She knows what she wants and fights for it, even if people mock her.

Then, Miranda is arguably the most grounded of them all. She is so accomplished in her career that she literally couldn’t focus on anything else. She’s trying so hard to do it all, and even when she feels like she is failing, she never gives up. She wants love but refuses to lose herself in it. That is a balance many women struggle with.

The show showed that women don’t have to fit into one box. We can be a mix of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha, or none of them at all. That is what keeps the show relevant. Relationships are still complicated. Careers are still demanding. Friendships are still vital. Women are still trying to figure it all out.

That’s why it is my favorite show. It’s way deeper than what it looks like from the outside, while still having the fun of fashionable outfits and designer heels. It gets us. These women are me. They are my friends. They are all of us.