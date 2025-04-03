Severance Finale: Fan Theories That Change Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The following article contains major spoilers for Season Two of Severance.

The season two finale of the hit Apple TV+ show Severance has taken the Internet by storm with its unexpected twists and turns, leaving fans with more questions than answers. Naturally, fans have flocked to Reddit to seek deeper meanings in the show’s stifling moments and theorize what might follow in season three. Although fans will have to wait to receive confirmation for their theories, dissecting them in the meantime makes for a gratifying experience.

The Mystery of Miss Huang

Season two introduces Miss Huang, a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed student who serves as deputy manager of the severed floor. Despite her very young age, she makes for a proper and respectable manager, often displaying superiority over her supervisor, Mr. Milchick. But where exactly did she come from? It’s agreeably unusual to have a child hold a title as important and distinguished as deputy manager. When asked “Why are you a child?” by a Lumon employee, Miss Huang responds by stating, “Because of when I was born,” without any further context. It is revealed later in the season that Miss Huang is at Lumon to complete her “Wintertide Fellowship” with the company. Still, fans aren’t given any context as to her upbringing, personality, or life outside of Lumon. Since Mark and Gemma had been trying for a child before her “death” and time works differently on the severed floor, some fans believe that Miss Huang is the daughter of Mark and Gemma Scout. When asked by Jimmy Kimmel to confirm this rumor, Sarah Bock, the actress who plays Miss Huang, gave a subtle side-eye to the audience and giggled. Apple TV+

Milchick Redemption Arc Incoming?

Mr. Milchick has displayed unwavering loyalty to Lumon Industries for the entirety of the first season. As the second season unraveled, however, it’s easy to identify moments where upper management questioned Milchick’s competence and morale. Some fans believe these moments have the potential to make Milchick steer away from his commitment to Lumon and engage in an act of rebellion. For starters, the Board gifts Milchick paintings illustrating Lumon’s white founder as a Black man “to help you see yourself in Kier.” These highly tone-deaf paintings prove that Lumon fails to create an inclusive space for its Black employees. Milchick is shaken up by these paintings, which may reinforce feelings of wanting to rebel against this company that is coated in white supremacy. The Board is also highly critical of Milchick during his performance review, attacking him for his friendly treatment of his employees as well as minor conflicts such as using complex jargon and positioning paper clips incorrectly. All of these are valid motives for Milchick to reach the end of his patience and snap against this company that has failed him repeatedly. Apple TV+

What this means for gemma