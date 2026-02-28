‘Scream 7’: What to Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Scream franchise is beloved by horror fans and Halloween lovers everywhere. A seventh movie has been rumored since the sixth Scream movie came out on March 10, 2023, but watchers were unsure of the legitimacy of this claim for the longest time. Fans were delighted that the wait and indecision ended when Scream 7 was announced in August of 2023, though many changes were made, including a different director, before its final release date of Feb. 27 was announced. Many beloved characters are confirmed to return, and many others are rumored. The wait was long, but it is finally time to see the iconic Ghostface mask on the big screen once again.

Sidney’s tribute to Tatum

Tatum Riley, who passed away in the first Scream movie, was an extremely important character and a fan favorite. She was written as the final girl, Sidney Prescott’s best friend, but she was also the girlfriend of one of the two Ghostface killers, Stu Macher, and the sister of Deputy Dewey Riley, the police officer who was placed on the Ghostface case. Throughout the film, viewers see true friendship between Tatum and Sidney, the two of them sticking together after Sidney is attacked in her own home. Tatum defends Sidney at school and gives her a safe place to stay in her family home while Sidney’s father is out of town. Tatum’s relationship with Stu was also important as it took suspicion off of him throughout the movie, using her as an alibi and making him an even more likable character through his humorous personality. Even though Billy Loomis, the other Ghostface killer, was dating Sidney, Billy was a lot more suspicious and did not seem to have as much of a genuine relationship with Sidney as Stu did with Tatum.

Because watchers were unaware that there were two killers until the end, many have speculated that Stu was actually the Ghostface killer who murdered Tatum, making her death even more heartbreaking. This has plagued the minds of fans since the movie’s release because the couple looked so in love that surely he couldn’t have, but because the killers dress the same, watchers wouldn’t know. Sidney eventually stumbling across Tatum’s body is a highly emotional scene within itself, showing her at her most lonely and vulnerable. The sight of her best friend’s body gave her anger and motivation to fight for her life, making it a turning point in her role as a final girl. Scream 7 features Sidney and her daughter, whom she named Tatum as a tribute to her friend’s amazing life.

What to expect in ‘Scream 7’

The Scream 7 movie has very high expectations to fulfill from fans, considering the franchise’s popularity. Neve Campbell, the original actress who portrayed Sidney Prescott, will be returning. The movie will focus on her family, including her daughter, Tatum, played by Isabel May. Fans will be interested to see such a favorite character navigating motherhood after losing hers so early in life, especially as her daughter goes through the same thing that she did with the Ghostface killer or killers.

Alongside Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox will also be returning to play the iconic Gale Weathers, a reporter and Dewey’s ex-wife, who has been a part of this story since the very beginning. It has been revealed that characters Stu Macher and Roman Bridger are returning to this film, which excited viewers. Stu Macher is notorious as one of the two Ghostface killers from Scream 1, and Roman Bridger is a music video director working on a film called Stab 3: Return to Woodsboro that follows the first two Scream movies. He is later revealed as a Ghostface killer and Sidney’s half-brother, who is jealous of her newfound fame.

Fans are ecstatic to see these two back on screen. The story will revolve around Ghostface’s obsession with Sidney’s daughter, Tatum, and their determination to make Sidney suffer even after all of these years. Sidney has been living in a small town with her family and hasn’t had to deal with the killer in a long time, but over the phone in the trailer, Ghostface mentions that the town she has selected to live in reminds the killer of the town that they grew up in leading fans to believe that the Scream 7 killer is someone who we may already know.

time to go to the movies

Scream 7 has been highly anticipated for three years, so it’s smart to get your tickets early. If you’re a lover of slashers, horror, or all things spooky, take the chance to go watch a film on the big screen with your friends. It’s not every year that something as iconic as a new Scream movie comes out. Whether you think Ghostface is a returning character or a new one, you’ll never know unless you go watch it. Just remember what Scream 2 taught us: be careful not to go to the bathroom halfway through.