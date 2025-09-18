A Scaredy Cat’s Guide to Halloween Horror Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When walking through Halloween Horror Nights houses, I am the girl you will see leap through the air. I’m the friend who will either jump six feet up or fall straight to the ground while letting out a screech. So you’re probably asking: “Why on earth would I go to Halloween Horror Nights?”

Simple. I’m an adrenaline junkie with a bad case of FOMO. My friends said, “Come on, it’ll be fun,” and I said, “Fine, but I am gonna cry.”

So, if you’re also a certified scaredy cat but still want to survive HHN without screaming from the fog machine mist, here’s my official survival guide.

Original photo by Emmy Bailey

Don’t get the necklace If you decide to go, commit to facing your fears. The Deathly Afraid Necklace signals to the scare actors that you are easily spooked. I know it seems helpful, but in reality, you are just putting on a big target on your back for them to pick on you. Instead, just try to act nonchalant and have fun with your friends. This year, there are definitely fewer actors in the scare zones, so you will be okay, but you just have to face your fears. The sandwich method This year was my first time going to HHN with a group, and I can say it is so much better than just being in a duo. From this experience, I’ve learned my new favorite hack: the human PB&J. One friend in front who is the shield, and one friend in the back whose hand you bruise and use as a sacrificial backup. For me, my friend, UCF student and journalist, Lola Fontanez, was my tiny shield, thrashing her in front of me to get the jump scares. UCF nursing student Carlee Turner was my emotional support and put up with me squeezing her hand the entire way. Survival isn’t pretty, but you have to do what you have to do. Find your bits Laughter is survival. Find something to joke about. My group turned our fear into an iconic frat flick — partying through the scare zones. Have fun, pick on each other, and say “six-seven” all night. If you can joke about the clown with the chainsaw, you’re less likely to cry about him later. Look down, don’t close your eyes Closing your eyes will only make it worse. You will run into your friends, trip on something, or scream even louder just from the noise. Instead, look down. At least that way, you don’t have to look them in the eye. When we were going through the Gálkn: Monsters of the North house, I was getting targeted extra badly because I was getting too comfortable since it was our last house of the night. By the time we got to the end, this one zombie actor had three jump holes, and he chose me as his perfect target. At one point, he started reaching so close to my face that I had to duck down and run toward my friend, grabbing her waist to push her out of the way. Did I make her scream? Yes. But did I survive? Yes, and that’s more important. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deana Romano (@deanastyle) deanastyle via Instagram Sacrifice your friends Sometimes you have to pull a Scooby-Doo and use your braver friends as bait. Don’t feel bad. They brought you here; they have to protect you. We put our solo man, UCF political science student Maynard Gustavson, first, and watching him scream bloody murder helped me feel better when I was turning the corners. Dragging my friend right next to me and throwing her toward the actors so they wouldn’t get me helped me feel more protected. Treat yourself Nothing heals trauma like the iconic HHN snacks. Every tent has a cute, unique mocktail that I use to brighten up my spirits. Plus, the Flamin’ Hot Birria Ramen was a group consumption that tasted so good, it made the night worth it. Grab those treats; spend that $10. You made it through that house, so you deserve it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thrills Taste & Travels (@thrillstastetravels) @ThrillsTastesTravels via Instagram

With all that being said, I promise that, even as a scaredy cat, you are going to have a great time. You will scream. You will power walk like your life depends on it. You will even throw your friends under the bus. That’s the beauty of HHN: when the scares fade, the stories are forever.