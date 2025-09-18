Sabrina Carpenter’s New Music Video Brings on the ‘Tears’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Aug. 29, Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, titled Man’s Best Friend. Whether you’re reminiscing about your situationship while listening to “Sugar Talking” or belting “Manchild” with your besties, you can always count on Carpenter to deliver a hit for your playlist.

Now, while all these songs may be great, there was one song on the album that left me speechless: “Tears.” If you’re like me and focused on the lyrics first, then you probably didn’t expect the music video to top it, but somehow it did. Before we get into Carpenter’s latest music video, let’s take a closer look at the lyrics.

“I get wet at the thought of you / Being a responsible guy / Treating me like you’re supposed to do / Tears run down my thighs.” I mean, come on, would it be a true Carpenter song if she didn’t start strong by incorporating clever and sexually suggestive lyrics? As suggested by Genius, Carpenter is not only aroused by thinking about this person but also by the thought of him doing the bare minimum, which, in her case, may be hard to find.

“A little respect for women can get you very, very far / Remembering how to use your phone gets me oh so, oh so, oh so hot / Considering I have feelings, I’m like, ‘Why are my clothes still on?’ / Offering to do anything, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.'” Throughout this verse, the main message is clear: Carpenter is done with the BS, and she wants someone who is responsible and who takes their relationship seriously. We hear you, Sabrina: It’s time to ditch the boys and get with men!

“Tears” Official Music Video via YouTube

Starting with a horror scene, Carpenter walks away from a car crash and yet another deceased music video boyfriend. Carpenter then discovers a creepy house with a mystery inside, and, in true Rocky-Horror-Picture-Show fashion, Carpenter makes her way through the house and encounters all sorts of fun characters inside, who are led by none other than Colman Domingo! Disco. Dance break. Colman Domingo. Yeah, Carpenter thought of everything for the “Tears” music video. With a fun dance break and a satirical take on taking control in her relationship, fans join Carpenter on her journey through the fun house.

We can’t forget Carpenter on a stripper pole in the middle of a cornfield while Domingo watches. Hello?! A duo we never knew we needed! And according to ELLE, when asked about working with Domingo, Carpenter stated that he was “truly incomparable, magnetic, and fantastic.”

The entirety of “Man’s Best Friend” was both fun and fresh, and a perfect follow-up to Carpenter’s hit album Short n’ Sweet, which was released last year. No matter which song was your favorite on the new album, remember, ladies, if the tears are coming from your eyes and not your thighs, don’t ride!