Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’, Reviewed

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend has been the topic of much debate, from the controversial album cover to the first single “Manchild.” Now, upon its release, it’s a man-hating mix of country-pop influences and glitzy charm, topped with brutally heartfelt lyricism.

“Manchild” is the opener and sets the tone for the rest of the album. In essence, it is a honkytonk, snarky, self-effacing commentary on gender roles and expectations, and how low someone can go in the quest for love. Carpenter sings “If I’m not there it won’t get done,” and her listeners don’t have to wonder at her meaning. Division of labor, both physical and emotional, is often put on the woman in heterosexual relationships, and even those who are not have felt this burden.

“Manchild” Official Music Video via YouTube

However, certain lyrics didn’t sit right. In “Manchild,” she lists words to describe men she’s dated, one being “slow”. This term is often thought of as derogatory in a manner adjacent to other ableist language, and gave me pause. Carpenter’s lyrics don’t have to be free from the possibility of offending, but there are places where language can be updated to include a broader audience of listeners.

Carpenter sings on “Go Go Juice”: “Got a soft spot for a bev and a boy that’s fruity,” implying her interest in men has been thwarted because they are gay. “Busy Woman” from Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) has a similar lyric, one that garnered some attention for its less-than-21st-century take on sexuality.

“Go Go Juice” Official Lyric Video via YouTube

This album is geared towards a heterosexual female audience. Carpenter has the right to express herself as she wishes, but queer audiences, like myself, could feel ostracized by such blatant “othering.” There are topics Carpenter is fully capable of tackling with her usual cheeky, clever approach. A lot of Man’s Best Friend deals with the inequalities of women and men in relationships, which she writes about with both experience and emotion.

“Nobody’s Son” is a song Carpenter is uniquely qualified to share, a heartbreakingly honest track about losing faith in men. There is so much pain and anger in these lyrics, set to bubbly chorus lines and a well-thought-out album theme. Make no mistake, this is a breakup album, but not just due to the end of a relationship. Carpenter is grieving the loss of a belief in love, separating her idea of a relationship from what she has been given in the past.

Carpenter’s pop prowess also shines on this album. “Tears,” for me, is an absolute standout. Although “Manchild” is considered the primary single from Man’s Best Friend, “Tears” is signature Carpenter. The music video, starring Colman Domingo, is a Rocky Horror-themed bundle of fun. Under all the glitter, “Tears” reveals Carpenter’s commentary on her own low standards and how the expectations of a man’s role in a relationship can change in the blink of an eye. This narrative continues with “My Man On Willpower”, seemingly telling the story of how the guy in “Tears” suddenly decides that treating Carpenter right goes against his own self-growth.

“Tears” Official Music Video via YouTube

After anger, resentment, and sorrow, there comes Carpenter with her classic, flirty, clever lyrics in “When Did You Get Hot?” This song, like “Tears,” has been a repeat since the album’s release, moving up in the ranks on Carpenter’s Spotify top 10-streamed songs. Carpenter shines in these songs, bringing her talent with her art and her voice to the forefront.

At the end of the album, there is another shift in lyricism, but not in energy. “Goodbye,” the final track, sees Carpenter come to a steely resolve about the end of this relationship. She is washing her hands of her ex-boyfriend, and, like “Sugar Talking,” refuses to let him drag her back into his orbit. Where there was anger and humor, there is now a solid determination. She has said what she needs to say. The album serves as a reflection on her habits in love, and shows the audience a new lens on grieving a relationship.

Man’s Best Friend is available on all streaming platforms. Stream the album, check out the music videos, and add to the conversation.