Sabrina Carpenter Earns Grammy Nomination After a Decade in the Industry: “I’ve Been Here”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Grammy nominations mark a remarkable achievement for the singer-songwriter, who has worked in the industry for over a decade. It is no “Coincidence” that Carpenter is known for her hard work and passion, as her efforts are finally being celebrated on one of music’s biggest stages after a decade of resilience.

Carpenter’s journey to this moment began at an early age. She grew up in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, where she started sharing singing videos on YouTube at just 9 years old. Carpenter also made her television debut in “The Next Miley Cyrus Project” at 9, a singing competition where she placed third, setting her on a path to the spotlight.

Her talent and ambition quickly caught the attention of Disney’s Hollywood Records, which signed her when she was 12. This led to her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” in 2014 and her first album, Eyes Wide Open, in 2015. Around the same time, she landed her breakout role as Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, solidifying her as a familiar face and budding artist.

While Carpenter has released six studio albums over the years, it was her 2022 album emails i can’t send that catapulted her into a new level of mainstream success. The album debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and became her first to surpass one billion Spotify streams. Its breakout singles, including “Nonsense” and emails i can’t send fwd:’s “Feather,” helped establish her as a rising pop star, drawing significant attention to her artistry.

However, her Short n’ Sweet album in 2023 truly propelled Carpenter into the spotlight, marking the moment she broke into mainstream pop culture. Its infectious singles, like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,“ took over social media and streaming platforms, with “Espresso” even topping Spotify’s global charts. According to the Grammy Awards, this led to her nomination for Best New Artist at the Grammys, a recognition from The Recording Academy that acknowledges her recent breakout and the significant impact of Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter’s single “Espresso” has earned nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, celebrating its cultural impact and runaway popularity. The song recently became her first to hit one billion streams on Spotify, setting a record as the third-fastest song in history to reach this milestone, trailing behind “Seven” by Jung Kook featuring Latto and “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus.

According to The National Desk, Carpenter is now one of four female artists in Grammy history to receive nominations in both categories for different songs within the same year, a select group that includes Beyoncé. A win in both categories would make Carpenter the first female artist in over 50 years to achieve this, following Carole King’s 1972 win.

The momentous announcement was one Carpenter had envisioned for years, and she shared her reaction with fans in an emotional Instagram post. “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life, so I am filled with gratitude,” she wrote in the caption. In the accompanying video, Carpenter can be heard laughing and saying, “I’m the best old artist” and “I’ve been here,” reacting lightheartedly to her nomination for Best New Artist and acknowledging her long-standing dedication to her craft.

In addition to her Best New Artist nomination, Carpenter’s Grammy nods reflect her talent and her contributions to the technical side of her work. She’s also up for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), recognizing Short n’ Sweet’s performance and production quality.

These nominations capture the full scope of Carpenter’s artistry and versatility, showing her significant role in crafting the success of Short n’ Sweet.

It’s been a life-changing year for Carpenter, who’s reached new heights in her music career with the release of her Grammy-nominated album and the start of her first-ever arena tour. Although this is Carpenter’s fifth tour, it’s her debut on the arena stage, bringing her performances to a larger scale than ever before. Kicking off in Columbus, Ohio, the Short n’ Sweet tour sold out arenas across the country back in September, cementing Carpenter’s place as a powerful presence in pop music.

Audiences have been captivated by Carpenter’s magnetic stage presence, with each performance blending her strong vocal talent, intricate choreography, and vibrant personality. Known for engaging crowd interactions, she has made each concert feel like an intimate experience despite the arena settings, drawing fans in with her humor and storytelling between songs. This tour is a major milestone and a testament to her evolution as an artist, proving her ability to command a large stage while maintaining a close connection with her fans.

As she continues on this journey, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour highlights a year of well-deserved accomplishments and sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting future.

The future is set for the five-foot star, who continues to make quite an impression. With continued success in music, Carpenter hints that she’s only just getting started; there’s no “Nonsense” here! Carpenter’s Grammy recognition celebrates her journey from a promising young artist to a powerhouse in pop. Fans who have seen her rise from Girl Meets World to Grammy-nominated stardom celebrate her success, which is a testament to her dedication and growth as an artist, earning her spot in the “Good Graces” of The Recording Academy.