‘Sinners’ Director Ryan Coogler Makes BAFTA History

Even though we’re only a quarter into 2026, Academy Award-winning Director Ryan Coogler is already making it his year. From the Critics’ Choice Awards to the Golden Globe Awards, he’s flipping the script and reshaping history to center Black films as a space for inspiring, soulful storytelling. On Feb. 22, at the 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, Coogler added a historic achievement to his expanding list of show-stopping successes by becoming the first Black director to win Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs for his movie Sinners.

Sinners is a 2025 horror drama set in the South during the Jim Crow Era, a time when racially oppressive laws suppressed Black communities through disenfranchisement and segregation. The film focuses on the lives of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown, the Mississippi Delta, to start their own juke joint, only to have their operations thwarted by blood-sucking vampires on opening night. Beyond its gore, the film acts as a representation of the darkness and evil that existed in the South during this time period. Through its use of identity, race relations, music, and family, Sinners explores an entirely original narrative of Black cinema.

Coogler’s groundbreaking work is trickling into every aspect of the film’s success, impacting not just the reception of the story but also the performances and original music. Sinners’ Actress Wunmi Mosaku also made history on the same night, winning the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, and composer Ludwig Göransson was honored for Best Original Music, showcasing a full-circle moment for the cast on multiple fronts. Coogler’s production is a prime example of how when one of us wins, all of us win.

Though Coogler’s achievement is without a doubt the center of public attention, it was his acceptance speech that particularly stood out to me. According to Variety, Coogler stated, “I come from a community that loves me. They made me believe that I could do this, that I could be a writer. And it was amazing to be accepted into the community of film actors, the community of Los Angeles … For all the writers out there, when y’all look at that blank page, think of who you love, think of anybody who you’ve seen in pain that you identify with and wish they felt better, and let that love motivate you. I’ll be forever grateful for this, thank you all.”

Coogler’s speech is a testament to the power of community and the kind of creativity that arises when art comes from a place of love and serves as a medium for acknowledging and cherishing those bonds and people. It speaks to the ability and privilege we have as human beings to empathize with others, and how those connections foster the inspiration to create meaningful art that resembles human experiences and emotions.

Coogler brings a new kind of genuine authenticity and rawness to the film scene, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.