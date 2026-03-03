A Revival? Students Find God on Central Florida Campuses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On a random weeknight, thousands of students gathered—not for a concert or a game—but to worship. With voices singing and hands lifting, some dancing and others kneeling, there was one shared sentiment: “We want God.” What began as a simple gathering has now become something many are calling a “revival.”

Notably, this hasn’t happened just once across the Central Florida region. From Feb. 9-11, Southeastern University, a private Christian college located in Lakeland, FL, hosted its annual SEU Conference—a three-day faith-based event that drew thousands of students from across the nation. Simultaneously, on Feb. 10, UniteUS, a Christian youth renaissance movement, filled the Addition Financial Arena at UCF with thousands of students hungry for the same thing: an encounter with God.

Some Christians say a revival broke out across campuses in Central Florida, while others argue it’s simply a trend. Before deciding, it is important to understand what a revival truly means.

The word “revival” comes from the Latin “revivere,” meaning “to live again.” In other words, it means bringing something inactive or dead back to life.

From a spiritual perspective, a revival implies an awakening. Something once dull begins to burn again. For Manuela Echeverri, a Biomedical student at UCF, that definition feels deeply personal. “I shouldn’t be here breathing today, but because of God’s grace I am,” she said. A spiritual awakening is not something that can be confined or controlled to the limits of one campus, and many devotees believe that something is stirring up, especially here in Florida.

What Do Attendees Think?

While attending the SEU Conference, I interviewed attendees to gain insight into their perspectives. Students who attended these gatherings were expecting another event full of holy words and prayer, but they left with an encounter. Many interviewed were in disbelief at the intensity of what they experienced. One word surfaced repeatedly: “hunger.”

Students were not just attending; they were seeking with intention. “It blew my mind how many young adults wanted to be a part of this conference. It really shows the hunger this generation has for the Lord,” Camila Alvarado, a Nursing student at SEU, said.

Of those interviewed, several students described feeling empty, lonely, and drained due to the hustle of everyday life before seeking God intentionally. After their encounter, many felt changed and spoke of carrying an indescribable peace that cannot be manufactured or explained—only experienced.

From speaking with these attendees, it became clear that Gen Z Christians don’t want any of the surface-level, plastic connections that the world has to offer. They are seeking something deeper than likes, views, or numbers. But, they don’t want a monotone religion, either. Many expressed a desire for a genuine relationship—one that offers lasting fulfillment rather than momentary satisfaction. It would be inaccurate and unrealistic to say that every single person who attends these gatherings shares the same intentions, but there is consistency among the opinions.

Is it a trend, or something deeper?

Gen Z has grown up in what some call a “microwave generation,” in which everything is instant. Information is endless, connection is constant, but satisfaction is temporary. In an era that is dominated by screens and performative identities, there is a longing among young generations for something real.

As Diana Cuevas, an Environmental Engineer major at UCF, put it, “Nowadays everything feels so fake with social media, that people are losing real connections.” Being in these gatherings not only allowed many to feel peace, but also to feel grounded and understand that not everything is about the superficiality of the internet.

Both the SEU Conference and UniteUS were widely promoted events that drew a considerable crowd, and some onlookers shared skepticism that they were well-attended simply because of good marketing. However, attendees shared their belief that marketing alone is not enough to keep people in a room for hours, let alone days.

At the SEU conference, a session that was scheduled for two hours extended into days of continuous prayer and word. This worship continued for so long that the university cancelled classes to let God move, demonstrating the true awakening that was occurring. Isa Aperador, a SEU student and content creator, shared that she “never worshipped for four days straight and it’s something that truly surprised [her] life and changed it drastically.”

Beyond the gathering itself, a commitment followed. Both gatherings helped host baptisms to give room for those students who wanted to take that extra step and commit fully to God. What began as worship in arenas became pledges to the Lord and a new way of living. Whether labeled as a revival or renewed curiosity, something remains true: a shift is happening. It’s not in arenas, stadiums, or stages, but instead, in the hearts of Gen Z Christians searching for more.